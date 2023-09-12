Govt takes project to facilitate Sajek amenities







For this reason, it is a project to expand and develop water supply and sanitation management in the rocky areas of Rangamati watershed along with the Sajek tourism area.



The total cost of implementation has been estimated at Tk 48.31 crore. After approval, the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) will implement it from July this year to June 2026. The proposal discussed at the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on Sunday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Water will be supplied through pipe liners in urban areas.



Sanitation system will be developed through norms in public toilets in social institutions."



According to proposal, Sajek is a union of Baghaichari Upazila of Rangamati watershed. It is the tenth largest union in the world, with an area of 702 square miles. Sajek Valley is a famous tourist spot in the country.



In Sajek, 2,500 tourists come daily. During weekends and other holidays, around 8,000 to 10,000 tourists come here. There are about 150 hotels and restaurants here. There are about four thousand people in this union, including permanent residence, local workers and restaurant managers.



This arrangements has no water supply. The hotels or resorts are 2,500 feet high from the available water source. The water has to be brought through jeep cars. The process of getting this water is also very expensive and difficult. Moreover, during the dry season, the river flow in this stream decreases. And during the rainy season, the water is very turbid. The water carried on boats without any kind of purification is very expensive for the travelers and the drinking needs of the local people are also high. To drink, you need to concentrate completely on the bottled water. The local people collect drinking water by climbing the hills. This process is very painful.



Due to geographical conditions, Rangamatri area and Sajek most of the area is rocky, so tube well installation is not successful. Water supply in Sajek is very inadequate with two sources of surface and ground water. Installation of tube wells is very difficult and expensive due to the bedrock layer.



Moreover, installation of tube wells is not successful due to non-availability of water ballast in most areas. As the Sajek valley is surrounded by hills and is very high.



Under the proposed project, the cost for the construction of 12 kilometers of circulation pipeline is estimated at Tk 6.69 crore. An estimate of Tk 2.90 crore has been made for the installation of distribution pipeline in Rangamatri diameter of six kilometers. Apart from this, 10 type-B public toilets have been proposed under this project. The single cost of each type-B toilet has been estimated at Tk 10.32 lakh. The development project proposal (DPP) will be used to construct these toilets in areas of public importance.



The cost of setting up six experimental tube wells under the project has been estimated at Tk 12.24 lakh. The cost of setting up this tube well has been estimated at Tk 83.73 lakh. The cost of construction of each kilometer is estimated to be Tk 1.17 crore. Besides, Tk 22.80 crore has been proposed for the construction cost of 61 JSF under this project.



