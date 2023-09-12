

Dhaka-Paris ties will be transformed into strategic partnership: PM



"We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace," she said.



Sheikh Hasina said that France reiterated its commitment to stand by Bangladesh people and government in implementing Vision-2041 as well as trade facilitation of the European Union under GSP+ scheme.

"Therefore, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, I express sincere thanks to the French government and the people of France under the leadership of President Macron," she said.



"France expressed its reverence and support to Bangladesh's sovereign policy independence, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty," she said.



"The friendly ties that my father, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated in 1972 have reached a new dimension," she said at a joint press briefing after her talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at her office.



Today is a historic day for the Bangladesh-France bilateral ties which evolved during more than five decades, Sheikh Hasina said.



Sheikh Hasina said she had fruitful talks with President Macron on the entire spectrum of bilateral issues in a very cordial atmosphere.



This new relationship is based on the constitutional and democratic continuity, development and good governance in Bangladesh over the past one and a half decades, she said.



"The government of France has expressed its satisfaction over the responsible and committed activities of the Government of Bangladesh in protecting the fundamental and human rights of its people," she said.



We value the confidence reposed by the French government in the spectacular and consistent progress of the Bangladesh's economy, she added.



She said, they had detailed discussions to advance the bilateral ties between the two countries and "we were able to reach some consensus".



As a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said France has assured us of its continued cooperation in infrastructure development.



France expressed its interest in providing advanced and specialised technical assistance in building Bangladesh's strategic security infrastructure, she said.



As leading and responsible powers in Asia and Pacific, Bangladesh and France will work together to ensure geopolitical stability in the region, she said.



"We welcome France's leadership in combating the negative effects of climate change and laud President Macron's call for establishing a sustainable fund," she said.



She said that the two sides discussed educational, cultural and linguistic exchanges.



At the outset, Sheikh Hasina extended her sincere greetings and thanks to President Macron and the members of his delegation.



She extended her best wishes to the government and the people of France and for strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries.



On his arrival at the PMO, Sheikh Hasina received President Emmanuel Macron with a bouquet at the Tiger Gate.



The two leaders held talks after a tete-a-tete.



The two leaders posed for a photo session before their talks.



Officials signed two instruments in their presence.



President Macron arrived in Dhaka on Sunday evening to pay a two-day official visit to Bangladesh after attending the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday that friendly ties between Bangladesh and France would be transformed to strategic partnership."We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace," she said.Sheikh Hasina said that France reiterated its commitment to stand by Bangladesh people and government in implementing Vision-2041 as well as trade facilitation of the European Union under GSP+ scheme."Therefore, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, I express sincere thanks to the French government and the people of France under the leadership of President Macron," she said."France expressed its reverence and support to Bangladesh's sovereign policy independence, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty," she said."The friendly ties that my father, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated in 1972 have reached a new dimension," she said at a joint press briefing after her talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at her office.Today is a historic day for the Bangladesh-France bilateral ties which evolved during more than five decades, Sheikh Hasina said.Sheikh Hasina said she had fruitful talks with President Macron on the entire spectrum of bilateral issues in a very cordial atmosphere.This new relationship is based on the constitutional and democratic continuity, development and good governance in Bangladesh over the past one and a half decades, she said."The government of France has expressed its satisfaction over the responsible and committed activities of the Government of Bangladesh in protecting the fundamental and human rights of its people," she said.We value the confidence reposed by the French government in the spectacular and consistent progress of the Bangladesh's economy, she added.She said, they had detailed discussions to advance the bilateral ties between the two countries and "we were able to reach some consensus".As a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said France has assured us of its continued cooperation in infrastructure development.France expressed its interest in providing advanced and specialised technical assistance in building Bangladesh's strategic security infrastructure, she said.As leading and responsible powers in Asia and Pacific, Bangladesh and France will work together to ensure geopolitical stability in the region, she said."We welcome France's leadership in combating the negative effects of climate change and laud President Macron's call for establishing a sustainable fund," she said.She said that the two sides discussed educational, cultural and linguistic exchanges.At the outset, Sheikh Hasina extended her sincere greetings and thanks to President Macron and the members of his delegation.She extended her best wishes to the government and the people of France and for strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries.On his arrival at the PMO, Sheikh Hasina received President Emmanuel Macron with a bouquet at the Tiger Gate.The two leaders held talks after a tete-a-tete.The two leaders posed for a photo session before their talks.Officials signed two instruments in their presence.President Macron arrived in Dhaka on Sunday evening to pay a two-day official visit to Bangladesh after attending the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.