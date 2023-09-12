510 lawyers protest foreigners' open letter favouring Yunus







Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) secretary Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal disclosed to the media through a press conference on in the Supreme Court auditorium. SCBA president Advocate Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and others lawyers were also present during the briefing.



It was mentioned in the statement that recently we became to know that several Nobel laureates, politicians, businessmen and civil society members requested Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to halt the ongoing case against Dr Muhammad Yunus which was filed under the labour law of the country.

"The call for suspension of the proceedings of the ongoing cases against Yunus in various courts, which we consider as a clear threat to the country's sovereignty and independent judiciary," the lawyers said in the statement.



"As lawyers of the highest court of the country, we are deeply concerned about such undue interference in the judicial process of Bangladesh," they added.



The statement also said that everyone is equal in the eye of law and the constitution of Bangladesh.



