DU teacher gets back academic duties

After the Daily Observer published two reports on September 4 and 5, the Dhaka University (DU) administration instructed the Psychology Department Chairman Prof Md Kamal Uddin to involve Prof AKM Rezaul Karim in all academic and departmental activities as he was earlier withdrawn from these duties flouting university rules.A letter signed by Principal Administrative Officer G M Mizanur Rahman was sent to Prof Kamal on Sunday.Mizanur Rahman asked the Department Chairman to implement the High Court Division's order, delivered on April 4, to suspend the unauthorised decision to drop Prof Rezaul from departmental activities.