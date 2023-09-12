Video
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 7:01 AM
Mother, son killed in road accident in Sylhet

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Sept 11: A woman and her son were killed after being hit by a speeding private car while crossing a road in Sylhet's Osmaninagar upazila on Sunday night.

The accident occurred in front of VARD Eye Hospital in the Tajpur area on Sylhet-Dhaka highway around 8:30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Salma Begum, 52, wife of Shukkur Ali of Kamalbazar area of South Surma upazila, and her son Abdul Kaium, 32. They lived in a rented house next to the eye hospital.

Eyewitness said that Salma and her son died on the spot while crossing the road after they were hit by a car while crossing the road.

On information, a team of police and Tajpur Fire Service reached the spot and recovered the bodies, said Md. Samrat Talukdar, assistant superintendent of Sylhet district police (Media). Later, the bodies were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical Hospital morgue, added the OC.



