Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

People fed-up with AL govt, want a change: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the people of the country want a change in the government from the bottom of their hearts.  

He made the comment at a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club organized by the Bhasani Anusari Parishad in memory of Ganashasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.
 
Fakhrul strongly urged the youth to unite for ousting the present regime by intensifying the ongoing one-point movement.

He said, "No matter what they say, in the last 14 years Awami League government has not gained anything. Every moment people of this country want from their hearts to see this government go."

"Their immense corruption and syndicate increase prices of everything. Hike of food and cloth prices makes people's lives miserable and unbearable," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "I don't know how much respect Zafarullah Bhai has received from the country, but the nation will remember him forever. He only worked for the welfare of human. He has left behind his ideals, even he is no more."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mother, son killed in road accident in Sylhet
People fed-up with AL govt, want a change: Fakhrul
Dhaka, Paris ink 2 instruments on infrastructure, satellite system
Morocco Earthquake: Foreign teams join rescue efforts as death toll nears 2,500
Two probe committees formed
Police will not take Harun’s personal liability: JC Biplob
Macron mixes politics and culture
Macron commits to stand by BD


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft