People fed-up with AL govt, want a change: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the people of the country want a change in the government from the bottom of their hearts.



He made the comment at a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club organized by the Bhasani Anusari Parishad in memory of Ganashasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.





He said, "No matter what they say, in the last 14 years Awami League government has not gained anything. Every moment people of this country want from their hearts to see this government go."



"Their immense corruption and syndicate increase prices of everything. Hike of food and cloth prices makes people's lives miserable and unbearable," he added.



Mirza Fakhrul said, "I don't know how much respect Zafarullah Bhai has received from the country, but the nation will remember him forever. He only worked for the welfare of human. He has left behind his ideals, even he is no more."



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the people of the country want a change in the government from the bottom of their hearts.He made the comment at a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club organized by the Bhasani Anusari Parishad in memory of Ganashasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.Fakhrul strongly urged the youth to unite for ousting the present regime by intensifying the ongoing one-point movement.He said, "No matter what they say, in the last 14 years Awami League government has not gained anything. Every moment people of this country want from their hearts to see this government go.""Their immense corruption and syndicate increase prices of everything. Hike of food and cloth prices makes people's lives miserable and unbearable," he added.Mirza Fakhrul said, "I don't know how much respect Zafarullah Bhai has received from the country, but the nation will remember him forever. He only worked for the welfare of human. He has left behind his ideals, even he is no more."