People fed-up with AL govt, want a change: Fakhrul
Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 52
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the people of the country want a change in the government from the bottom of their hearts.
He made the comment at a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club organized by the Bhasani Anusari Parishad in memory of Ganashasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.
He said, "No matter what they say, in the last 14 years Awami League government has not gained anything. Every moment people of this country want from their hearts to see this government go."
"Their immense corruption and syndicate increase prices of everything. Hike of food and cloth prices makes people's lives miserable and unbearable," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "I don't know how much respect Zafarullah Bhai has received from the country, but the nation will remember him forever. He only worked for the welfare of human. He has left behind his ideals, even he is no more."