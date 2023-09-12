Dhaka, Paris ink 2 instruments on infrastructure, satellite system







French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing at Karobi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office following a bilateral talk.



Emmanuel Macron arrived in Dhaka on Sunday night in a landmark visit, the first by any French President since 1990.

A Credit Facility Agreement between the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh, and the France Development Agency (AFD), France on "Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure Programme." Letter of Intent (LOI) on Cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) and Airbus Defence and Space SAS, France related to the Bangabandhu-2 Earth Observation Satellite System.



Representatives of the Ministry of Finance signed the Credit Facility Agreement of euro 184 million agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD). It is aimed at supporting Urban Governance and Infrastructure Improvement in Bangladesh.



This concessional loan will help the Urban Governance and Infrastructure Improvement or UGIIP project, which will be implemented by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the French embassy said. It also serves to provide capital investment for improved municipal infrastructure and service provision in 88 municipalities.



AFD Group contributes to the implementation of France's policies for sustainable development and international solidarity.



To date, AFD has committed euro 1.5 billion through 15 projects and some technical assistance programs to Bangladesh.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her wish to purchase a French-made "observation satellite" under the Bangabandhu-2 program.



Following that, the letter of intent was signed with the Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited with the Airbus.



The offer from Airbus Defence and Space meets all the criteria and is supported at the highest level by the French government, according to the French embassy.



This will be the first-ever earth observation satellite for Bangladesh, which depends on buying images from different companies' satellites like Airbus when needed.



zit here be mentioned that two-way trade between Dhaka and Paris reached an all-time record of euro 4.9 billion in 2022, boosted by a surge of RMG exports to France.



TotalEnergies, involved in the LPG sector and Bureau Veritas, with multiple certification facilities across Bangladesh, is the main French investor in Bangladesh. As of today, 30 French companies have an office in Bangladesh, most of them in the RMG sector, logistics shipping, or engineering.



French companies are involved in flagship projects such as Thales which is engaged in updating the Air Traffic Management in Dhaka international airport, including an additional radar for the third terminal which will be launched soon.



The JV Suez International and OTV-Veolia are building the Gandharbpur water treatment plant to extract 500,000 cubic metre daily in order to supply safe drinking water to 4.3 million people in Dhaka.



Thales Alenia Space commissioned Bangabandhu Satellite-1, the first satellite of Bangladesh, in 2018, which is a communication satellite used mostly by TV channels, ERD officials said.



