Two probe committees formed

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: Chittagong University (CU) authorities have formed two probe committees regarding the accident of CU shuttle train and vandalism across the campus.Among them, one probe committee has been formed into the train accident and another into the vandalism of the vice-chancellor's bungalow, transport and teachers' club.CU Acting Registrar KM Noor Ahmad confirmed about the probe committee on Monday.Dr Mohammad Sahidullah of the Communication and Journalism Department has been made convener of the Train Accident Probe Committee while Dr Alak Palke, Prof of Geography and Environmental Science Department made member and Chief Security Officer Abdar Razzak has been made secretary.Besides, Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed of Islamic History and Sanskrit Department has been made convener of the vandalism probe committee while Jamal Nazrul Islam Mathematics and Physical Science Research Centre Prof Dr Anjan Kumar Chowdhury, Prof of Finance Department Dr Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Prof of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department Dr Nazneen Nahar Islam are members of the probe committee.Assistant Proctor Sourav Saha Joy has been made member secretary.The inquiry committee has been asked to submit a report with recommendations at the earliest, but no specific time has been fixed.