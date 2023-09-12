Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Train Accident Vandalism At CU

Two probe committees formed

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: Chittagong University (CU) authorities have formed two probe committees regarding the accident of CU shuttle train and vandalism across the campus.

Among them, one probe committee has been formed into the train accident and another into the vandalism of the vice-chancellor's bungalow, transport and teachers' club.

CU Acting Registrar KM Noor Ahmad confirmed about the probe committee on Monday.

Dr Mohammad Sahidullah of the Communication and Journalism Department has been made convener of the Train Accident Probe Committee while Dr Alak Palke, Prof of Geography and Environmental Science Department made member and Chief Security Officer Abdar Razzak has been made secretary.

Besides, Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed of Islamic History and Sanskrit Department has been made convener of the vandalism probe committee while Jamal Nazrul Islam Mathematics and Physical Science Research Centre Prof Dr Anjan Kumar Chowdhury, Prof of Finance Department Dr Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Prof of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department Dr Nazneen Nahar Islam are members of the probe committee.

 Assistant Proctor Sourav Saha Joy has been made member secretary.

The inquiry committee has been asked to submit a report with recommendations at the earliest, but no specific time has been fixed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mother, son killed in road accident in Sylhet
People fed-up with AL govt, want a change: Fakhrul
Dhaka, Paris ink 2 instruments on infrastructure, satellite system
Morocco Earthquake: Foreign teams join rescue efforts as death toll nears 2,500
Two probe committees formed
Police will not take Harun’s personal liability: JC Biplob
Macron mixes politics and culture
Macron commits to stand by BD


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft