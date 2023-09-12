Video
Police will not take Harun’s personal liability: JC Biplob

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Joint Commissioner (JC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar has categorically said that the personal liability of any police personnel can't be pressed on the whole police department.

"Police force will not bear the liability of additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harun-ar-Rashid, who was recently transferred to the APBn for beating up two leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League," he told the journalists at his office here on Monday.

Biplob said that a six-member delegation comprising the president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) came to the DMP Headquarters and met Commissioner in this connection.

A victim of the incident was also accompanied with the delegation. The BCL leaders expressed their dismay along with several demands on behalf of the organization.

During the meeting, the DMP Commissioner told the BCL leaders that Bangladesh Police is a very professional organization. "Bangladesh Police will not bear the liability of any individual. This is quite clear.

When the incident came to everyone's attention through newspapers, our Commissioner Sir immediately removed him (ADC Harun) from the Ramana division," Biplob said quoting the DMP Commissioner.

Later, the IGP transferred him from the DMP to the APBn. Besides, the DMP formed a probe committee in this regard, he added. The Joint Commissioner, however, said that the DMP Commissioner told the probe committee to complete the investigation professionally and submit report without biasing anyone.    �BSS



