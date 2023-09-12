

Macron commits to stand by BD



"France is eager to stand by Bangladesh in its development and support the country in overcoming challenges," Macron said in his speech at the state dinner hosted by the Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina on Sunday.



Macron credited Hasina in her battle to help the country mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

Highlighting the historical significance of his visit, Macron noted: "More than three decades after Fran�ois Mitterrand's visit, we are opening a new page of our longstanding relationship. Thank you so much for honouring France and for honouring the entire French delegation with your invitation."



He stated: "I want to praise your leadership on this issue. And you can count on France and our full support, in order to convince the countries mainly responsible for the emission of greenhouse gasses, but also to help you with that. France will be, again, on your side."



Recalling the heroic sacrifices of the people of this country in 1971, Marcon said "the best way to pay tribute to martyrs will be to acknowledge the tremendous success of Bangladesh over the years".

The French president also rendered a line from Bangladesh's National Anthem: "Chirodin tomar akash, tomar batash, amar praane bajaye banshi."



A clip containing Macron's rendering of the line from "Amar Shonar Bangla" is making the rounds on social media and winning the hearts and minds of netizens.



President Macron arrived on Sunday night and dubbed the progress made by Bangladesh as "tremendous" in different sectors and called the youngest nation in South Asia forging its place before the world.



From the � of beach to the beauty of your lakes to deeps of great mangrove forest of Sundarban a country where nature is as abundant I mean you know the importance of preserving these environments," Macron said pointing to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who was standing next to him on the stage on Sunday night, during the dinner.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and France are opening up new areas of cooperation in strategic assets and advanced technologies,

"France has been our trusted development partner since our independence. We have developed a robust trade partnership with focus on responsible business conduct. We are opening up new areas of cooperation in strategic assets and advanced technologies," she said.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that the bilateral relations can move to strategic engagements for the shared prosperity of all in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.



"Our partnership can be a meaningful force to address the multiple crises of wars, climate change and cost-of-living that our world is facing," she said.



The Prime Minister recalled the warm hospitality she received at the Elysee Palace (the official residence of the President of the French Republic) during her visit to France in November 2021.



"The people of Bangladesh join me in welcoming you and your delegation here," she said, greeting the French president.



"France holds a special place in our hearts and imagination," said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adding that her father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was greatly inspired by the spirit of the French Revolution.



She said Bangabandhu dedicated his life to promoting the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity in his fight for self-determination. This was also reflected in his historic speech on March 7, 1971.



Macron enjoyed the traditional Bangaladeshi dinner that stats with "Amra Juice" as a welcome one.



Smoked Hilsha, with piazu and samosa as appetizers, mulligatawny soup was seared with bread and butter. In main course mutton kachhi biriyani, beef seekh kebab, chicken korma, roasted lobster, sour aubergine and traditional luchi bread. Patishapta pitha, sweet yoghurt, fresh fruit cuts, fresh juice tea and coffee were on the dessert list.



Following the dinner, Macron made a visit to Dhanmondi residence of music artist, lyricist and instrumentalist Rahul Ananda of the popular musical band "Joler Gaan."



Macron paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on Monday morning.

The French President left Dhaka on Monday noon.



