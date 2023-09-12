Video
Home Back Page

Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Tuku

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

A Dhaka court on Monday issued arrest warrant against BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmood Tuku in a graft case as he failed to surrender before it following an order of the High Court.

Dhaka Special Judges Court-5 judge Iqbal Hossain passed the order.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on March 21, 2007, filed the case against Tuku with Mohammadpur Police Station for concealing information about properties worth Taka 4.96 crore.

A trial court on November 15, 2007, convicted Tuku and sentenced him to nine years imprisonment in the case. After holding hearing on an appeal filed by the BNP leader, the High Court on June 15 in 2011, acquitted him from the charges.

Following an appeal of the ACC against the High Court judgment, the Appellate Division on January 21, 2014, scrapped the High Court judgment and ordered for holding the trial afresh. The AD also canceled another plea of Tuku to review its judgment.

After holding the trial afresh, the High Court on May 30, 2023, upheld the lower court judgment against Tuku. The court also ordered him to surrender before trial court concerned within 15 days of getting the full text of its judgment.    �BSS



