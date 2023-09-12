Video
JCI Dhaka Independent’s 3rd general members’ meeting, training sessions held

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Observer Desk

 
JCI Dhaka Independent, a local organization of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, has successfully completed 3rd general members' meeting of the year at the Notredamians Club at Banani in the city recently. The GMM was followed by two training sessions on JCI Discover and JCI Explore involving 6 other local organizations of JCI Bangladesh.
Presided by Mukul Alam, the Local President of JCI Dhaka Independent, the GMM started with the recitation of JCI Creed, Mission and Vision by Local Secretary General, Shakila Yasmin, followed by a discussion on this year's projects of the organization and its plans for the rest of the year presented by Local Executive Vice President Marilin Ahmed along with a treasury report presentation held by S M Waliullah Hossain, Local Vice President of JCI Dhaka Independent. The GMM was attended by the organization's Mentor and National Vice President Areez Afsar Khan among other National Officers of JCI Bangladesh, Asfaq Rahman, IPLP of JCI Dhaka Independent along with other board members and general members of JCI Dhaka Independent.
The afternoon activities were continued with two training sessions arranged by JCI Dhaka Independent in collaboration with six other local organizations. The JCI Explore and JCI Discover training sessions were consecutively facilitated by National Vice Presidents of JCI Bangladesh, Areez Afsar Khan and Senator S M Tanvir Saad Akash.




