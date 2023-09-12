Juvenile gang leader held in C’ganj





CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 11: The Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested an alleged juvenile gang leader from the town here earlier on Monday.The arrested gang leader was identified as Md Rahimul Islam Rahim, 25, of Masjidpara in Chapainawabganj Municipality area.RAB sources said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital area at around 12-05 am and arrested him. The RAB also seized sharp weapons and drugs from him, the sources added.The sources further added that he was involved in snatching, extortion, theft and other anti-social activities for long time. �BSS