Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:59 AM
Home City News

Six Jamaat men arrested for sabotage in Chuadanga

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

CHUADANGA, Sep 11: Police on Monday arrested six Jamaat leaders and activists in a case filed for sabotage in Chuadanga.
They were arrested from the Old Jail area of the town.
The arrestees are Ruhul Amin, 45, ameer of the District Jamaat; Hasibul Islam, 39; Mohasin Ali, 26, Humayun Kabir, 27, Masum Billah, 42; and Minarul Islam, 29.
A police team led by Chuadanga Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahbubur Rahman raided the Old Jail area in the city around 1:30pm on Monday and made the arrests.
Later in the afternoon, the police handed them over to the court.
According to the police, on May 15, six Jamaat men were arrested with Jihadi books while they were preparing for sabotage from a house in the Cinema Hallpara. A case filed in this connection.
Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of Chuadanga Police, said, the six were arrested in the sabotage case filed on May 15.
Now the operation is underway to arrest the rest of the accused, he said.     �UNB



