Six Jamaat men arrested for sabotage in Chuadanga





They were arrested from the Old Jail area of the town.

The arrestees are Ruhul Amin, 45, ameer of the District Jamaat; Hasibul Islam, 39; Mohasin Ali, 26, Humayun Kabir, 27, Masum Billah, 42; and Minarul Islam, 29.

A police team led by Chuadanga Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahbubur Rahman raided the Old Jail area in the city around 1:30pm on Monday and made the arrests.

Later in the afternoon, the police handed them over to the court.

Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of Chuadanga Police, said, the six were arrested in the sabotage case filed on May 15.

Now the operation is underway to arrest the rest of the accused, he said. �UNB



