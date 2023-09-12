Video
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023
City News

Engagement of children to combat climate change is essential: Speakers

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Children's engagement to combat climate change is essential, said speakers at a discussion on Monday.
ActionAid Bangladesh organised the event titled "Climate Crisis and its Impact on Children," aimed at empowering children to take a stand against climate change and its devastating impact on Bangladesh and the world.
The event was held at Bangladesh Mahila Samity's Dr Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium at New Bailey Road in the capital, according to a press release.
"We want our children to live in a sustainable and livable environment by 2041. Making this possible is the responsibility of the government and our citizens," said Anisur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka.
"Our world is facing an unprecedented climate crisis. The responsibility to address it falls on all of us. However, it is the children who will inherit the consequences of our actions or inaction. Therefore, their engagement is not just important; it is absolutely essential," he added.
"Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, with Bangladesh being one of the most vulnerable nations. Approximately one in three children in Bangladesh-nearly 20 million children-are affected by extreme weather events, floods, river erosion, sea-level rise, and other environmental crises linked to climate change. ActionAid Bangladesh believes that engaging children in the fight for climate justice is vital to creating a sustainable and resilient future," said Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh.
"The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is stealing children's futures, forcing them into labour, and robbing them of homes, education, and health. We must work together to bring climate justice for our children," said Dr Aparup Chowdhury, former secretary.
A survey finding with responses from 300 children from eight districts was also unveiled at the event to present how climate change affects them. The survey was conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh in Satkhira, Gaibandha, Dinajpur, Sunamganj, Patuakhai, Kurigram, Bandarban, and Chattogram, said the release.
According to the survey, due to climate change, the education of 123 children was hampered. Sixty children said they experience salinity in the water in their locality, while 58 respondents said climate change hampers cultivation activities. Fifty-three children stated they were impacted in many ways by calamities in the last three years, while four children said they faced health issues like allergies and respiratory problems. Two children said their families lost their house due to a climate-induced disaster, it also said.
Arijit Chowdhury, former additional secretary, Ministry of Finance; Rumana Yasmin Ferdausi, deputy secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law and Rabeya Khandkar, additional director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank, spoe at the discussion, among others.     �UNB



