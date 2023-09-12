Twelve get 10 years imprisonment for robbery in Chuadanga





Judge of Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Md Masud Ali gave the verdict and also fined each of the convicts Tk10,000 taka, in default of which they will have to serve three more months in jail.

The convicts, Kabir Hussain, Raham Ali, Soleman Haq, Bokul Mia, Anowar Hossain, Masud Rana, Aroz Ali, Faruq Hossen, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Hannan, and Tobi Mia, were present at the court during the verdict, while Abdul Hannan is absconding.

Akher Ali, Abdul Khalek, Haider Ali, and Shohel Rana were acquitted of the charges.

