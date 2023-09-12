One gets life-term jail for killing a man in Ctg





The court of the Public Safety Tribunal Judge Mohammad Selim Mia delivered the verdict convicting Abu Bakar on Monday in presence of the accused.

The convicts are -Abu Bakar alias son of Ali Ahmed, hailed from Lohagara upazila of the district. The acquitted persons are-Khurshed Alam and Mamun as the allegations against them were not proved.

The court also fined the convict TK 50,000, in default, he will have to suffer another one year jail.

The prosecution story was in brief that the convict shot dead one Nasir Uddin at the said area over previous enmity around 1 am on October 13 in 2000.

Police submitted the charge-sheet before the court on May 10 in 2001 against three accused while the court framed charges on September 25, in 2003.

The court pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining 11 prosecution witnesses out of 17 and awarded the judgment. �BSS



