Police arrest son-in-law for strangulating his mother-in-law in Ctg





Police arrested Md Azim, the prime suspect in the Manjura Begum Murder case, from Supariwala Para area of city's Doublemooring thana at around 10:00am on Monday.

Kishore Majumdar, Sub Inspector (SI) of Bandar thana said that mother-in-law Manjura Begum,50, was strangulated to death allegedly by her son-in-law Azim with a pillow over a family feud at any time between 10:00am and 6:00pm on the 4th floor of Gholam Mohammad Chowdhury's building and ran away from the spot.

In preliminary interrogation, Azim confessed before the police regarding his involvement in the killing of his mother-in-law, he said. �BSS

