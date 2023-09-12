Video
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:59 AM
Home City News

Police arrest son-in-law for strangulating his mother-in-law in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: A man was arrested on Monday for killing his mother-in-law in city's Kalsidighi area under Bandar thana.
Police arrested Md Azim, the prime suspect in the Manjura Begum Murder case, from Supariwala Para area of city's Doublemooring thana at around 10:00am on Monday.
Kishore Majumdar, Sub Inspector (SI) of Bandar thana said that mother-in-law Manjura Begum,50, was strangulated to death allegedly by her son-in-law Azim with a pillow over a family feud at any time between 10:00am and 6:00pm on the 4th floor of Gholam Mohammad Chowdhury's building and ran away from the spot.
In preliminary interrogation, Azim confessed before the police regarding his involvement in the killing of his mother-in-law, he said.     �BSS



