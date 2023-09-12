Ragging menace must be stopped







Ragging is an unfair act that raises fear in the minds of juniors. Seniors ask them to perform something which juniors are unwilling to do normally, as the act causes shame or embarrassment. It hurts them. It violates their dignity. It breaks them emotionally. Even they resort to suicides. But the voice of the victims remains unheard. They tend to avoid confrontation with seniors. Thus the issues get unaddressed. Few others still argue that ragging is a part of the university sub-culture. But the overwhelming majority assert that it is nothing but a systematic human right abuse in the field of education.



Honestly speaking, if we meet today a guardian who at the end of a tough battle gets his ward set to join any reputed university, we can notice that the honeymoon period of his feel-good sensation doesn't last long. The sky touching dream starts getting blurred with some unknown fears. I'm sure he is concerned how his beloved child would tackle the crucial first days. The calculus of hope and fear works on in his innocent imagination. The young learner who is keen to explore a new world at university, hopes to be treated with dignity and love, gets severely frustrated when he encounters a new reality which is full of pain, fear and humiliation.

Ragging is defined as an act that violates an individual's dignity. It is done in the pretext of welcoming the freshers. Raggers think that they initiate juniors to mainstream campus culture, helping them adapt ground realities in the future. But in fact it adversely affects the psyche of the junior. Ragging means to make fun of someone. It means to criticizesomeone. The exercise draws attention to someone's weakness. Raggers believe that the process uses humiliation to socialize newcomers who are getting access into higher education.



There is no denying the fact that ragging is practiced all over the world. The first recorded cases of ragging were in the 8th century BC during the Olympics in Greece. The practice then rapidly spread first to the armed forces and next to the educational institutions. It was then not that harsh in nature. Rather it survived in mild form. Gradually it evolved into an occidental concept. Ragging is today exclusively a civilian issue, with its military origins. The world's first death from ragging was recorded in 1873 in New York City. Srilankan soldiers having returned from world war-? injected this toxic culture into sub-continental context.



If we venture into the psyche behind ragging, we find the Raggers are in most of the cases obsessed with a craze for authority. The exercise boasts their morale and puts them on a high. If any student has previous history of ragging may like to get back by venting his frustration. A potential ragger sees ragging as a good opportunity to satiate his sadistic pleasures all at the cost of a poor fresher. If we go into a little incisive query, we find that ragging has a deeper meaning with its roots strongly embedded in the socio-economicfabrics. It is the culture of belittling others and deriving pleasure in subordinating through threat of violence, that is quite prevalent in our society. Universities are part of larger civil society. The power relations that exist in society must have its influence in educational institutions. It is through ragging this power relations of those who are involved in such activities in campus get replicated. Raggers try to marginalize juniors by seeking obedience to establishabsolute hegemony. Therefore bulling, teasing or hazing becomes a means to exploit juniors.



The raggers operate as if it were theirfree zones, setting their own rules and standards. The victims yield to their tormentors failing to escape. It betrays a toxic student culture that apparently tends to proclaim liberation as well as enlightenment. But in reality, it appears that such lawlessness allows tojeopardize congenial ecosystem of higher education and the zone has become no-go areas for the authorities. In many cases, the silence of the administration gives rise to a lot of questions. Does a culture of surveillance negate the freedom? Is it a genuine apprehension of brilliant minds?Are the youthful excesses being recklessly indulged?



It requires a concerted action from all to create ragging free environment and prevent fear psychosis. Authority must rein in the use of alcohol and drugs in the campus, which feeds into ragging incidents. Pro-active monitoring can be done by forming teachers' collegium who undertake sudden visits. They are bound to set up anti-ragging cells at the campus, who can offer counselling and human right lessons. Parents as well as members of civil society must be made part of anti-ragging mechanism and be allowed to use their knowledge to curb the malice.Senior students should be bound by an undertaking to refrain from ragging. If the freshers are welcome in a congenial way, they will develop a healthy frame of mind and reciprocate it in the later years. A thin line always exists between intellectual liberation and real criminality. The universities are still an asset to the nation. And the public-funded institutions should be accountable to the people who pay the taxes.



The writer is Treasurer of Khulna University, Khulna 