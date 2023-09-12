Bangladesh-France relations reach new heights







We also feel confident that our bilateral relations can move to strategic partnerships for shared prosperity for all in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Strategic ties would also play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace. In addition, the two countries have been actively seeking to open new areas of cooperation, particularly in strategic assets and advanced technologies.



The French president arrived in Dhaka on Sunday night at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on a bilateral tour to Bangladesh after attending the G-20 Summit in India.

Republic of France has remained a time-tested friend since the very inception of Bangladesh. We have developed a robust trade partnership focusing on responsible business conducts. Total trade volume between Bangladesh and France positively shot up from €210 million to €4.9 billion with France being the 5th largest export destination.



However, apart from strategic ties the French president has expressed his reverence and support to Bangladesh's sovereign policy independence, particularly in the context of ongoing geo-political conflicts, instability and economic uncertainty.



The French government's support is highly appreciable and is important in today's divisive and polarised world which is also in perfect sync with our independent foreign policy. Moreover, the French president's commitment to stand by our country and the Bangladesh government in implementing Vision-2041 by continuing privileges for Bangladesh to trade facilitation of the European Union under GSP+ scheme would surely give a boost to our trade and commercial ties.



Dhaka and Paris yesterday (Monday) signed two bilateral instruments (Agreements/Memorandum of Understandings) to give a boost to cooperation in different fields including infrastructure and satellite technology. The documents were inked in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron at Karobi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office in the city.



In details , these are , a Credit Facility Agreement between Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Bangladesh and the France Development Agency (AFD) under the title "Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure Program" signed by ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and Beno�t Chassatte, Country Director, Agence Fran�aise de Développement (AFD).



Second is a a Letter of Intent (LOI) on Cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) and Airbus Defence and Space SAS, related to Bangabandhu-2 Earth Observation Satellite System signed by BSCL Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood and Stephane Vesval, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Space Systems, Airbus.



In conclusion, we consider President Macron's recent visit to Bangladesh as a landmark event in French-Bangla bilateral ties, profoundly thank him and expect his visit to take our bilateral ties to the next stage.



