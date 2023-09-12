

Belai Beel in existential crisis



But, in recent times the landscape of Dhaka city is changing rapidly; wetlands are being converted into residential areas.Now the clutch of grabbers is shifting outside of Dhaka. The daily Ittefaq recently reported on Belai Beel in Gazipur, saying the beel is under threat as the greedy eyes of influential people have fallen on it; they are trying to fill up the swamp. The report mentioned that local industrial units are also responsible for pollution of the beel, as they frequently dispose of industrial waste there.



Another report published in the daily sun last month named two housing companies-Tepantor and North South Group-that put up signboards at the beel. According to the report, the groups are violating the High Court's order and filling the lowlands in the dead of night.

On one side, the housing companies have put up signboards for selling the beel area, and on the other side, clients are being deceived after buying this land for housing projects.



The report further said quoting Deputy Director of the Department of Environment Nayan Miah that no permission has been given to any housing companies in BelaiBeel. He assured that fast action must be taken against them who are involved with the projects and ensure the protection of biodiversity in the beel.



According to Bangladesh Environment Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2010, the waterbodies of divisional districts, and municipal cities cannot be filled.The High Court has directions for no sand filling, illegal encroachment, or hanging of signboards in Belai Beel and the surrounding water bodies. However, violating the law and order, the realtors are still illegally filling the wetland of Belai Beel.



BelaiBeel, a water body of 50 square km, is located at the Tongi-Kaliganj highway in Gazipur Sadar. The importance of the beel is vital, as it works as a flood control reservoir during monsoons and also protects the people of the district from water logging. It is a source of native fish and meets the demand for one-third of the fish supply in the area. Every year, migratory birds come here and seek shelter and food from the beel. The livelihoods of local people are quite dependent and center around the Belaibeel. Local farmers irrigate their farmland by using the beel's water. It also connects several rivers and canals in Gazipur.



Bangladesh has an abundance of waterbodies and wetlands due to its geographic location. But, sadly, in the last three decades, the number of wetlands has reduced significantly across the country. Many times, wetlands are treated as dumping areas by the locals.



Cities without wetlands and green covers turn into urban heat islands. For instance, in recent days, dwellers in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas have been facing the heat island effect. Today, air conditioning is not a luxury anymore but has become a necessity.



Bangladesh government has also passed the Natural Water Reservoir Conservation Act 2000, the Bangladesh Water Act 2013, the National River Protection Commission Act 2013, and the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012, which also emphasize the importance of wetlands and water resource development, management protection, and conservation of waterbodies, as well as ban them from being settled on high land. Unfortunately, all these laws are going in vain due to a lack of enforcement, resulting in wetlands disappearing rapidly.



Most importantly, wetlands are natural resources that are vital for different ecosystems. Protecting wetlands is now an urgent necessity for human benefits and many people's livelihoods. So, this is the time we should come forward to protect our wetlands across the country.



The writer is a Journalist



