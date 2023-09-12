NCC declares Tk 695 crore budget





The budget is higher by Tk 107 crore than last financial year's budget.

In the proposed budget, the total revenue and development earning has been fixed at Tk 695 crore 7 lakh 58 thousand and 919. The expenditure budget has been fixed at Tk 672 crore 14 lakh 33 thousand and 914.

The surplus budget amount will be Tk 22 crore 93 lakh 25 thousand and 5.

The 2022-23 budget was Tk 588 crore 19 lakh and 638.

Among others, NCC Chief Executive Officer (Acting) and Supervising Engineer Abdul Aziz, Panel Mayor Abdul Karim Babu, and councillors of different wards were present at the function.

Besides, one officer and one employee of NCC were awarded for their excellence in strategic integrity. They are Assistant Secretary Ishrat Zakia and Driver Billal Hossain.

