Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

NCC declares Tk 695 crore budget

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Sept 11: A total of Tk 695 crore revenue and development budget for 2023-24 financial year of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) was announced on Monday at 11 am.  
The budget is higher by Tk 107 crore than last financial year's budget.
In the proposed budget, the total revenue and development earning has been fixed at Tk 695 crore 7 lakh 58 thousand and 919. The expenditure budget has been fixed at Tk 672 crore 14 lakh 33 thousand and 914.
The surplus budget amount will be Tk 22 crore 93 lakh 25 thousand and 5.
The 2022-23 budget was Tk 588 crore 19 lakh and 638.
NCC Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy announced the new budget at a function held in the DIT Ali Ahamad Chunka Nagar Pathagar auditorium as the chief guest.
Among others, NCC Chief Executive Officer (Acting) and Supervising Engineer Abdul Aziz, Panel Mayor Abdul Karim Babu, and councillors of different wards were present at the function.
Besides, one officer and one employee of NCC were awarded for their excellence in strategic integrity. They are Assistant Secretary Ishrat Zakia and Driver Billal Hossain.
Sub-Assistant Engineer Nazmul Haq and Tax Collector Sazzad Islam of NCC were awarded for their role in tax collection.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NCC declares Tk 695 crore budget
Six people murdered in five districts
7 get life term for killing youth in Faridpur
Public library of Kamalganj lying closed for 3 years
Workshop on preventing yellow journalism held in Pabna
‘Media men can help ensure safe migration’
Workshop on ‘Investigative reporting’ held in Panchagarh
Bailey bridge over Muhuri River turns risky


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft