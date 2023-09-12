Six people murdered in five districts





KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday and Sunday.

A housewife was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Kalapara Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nargis Begum, 23, wife of Rajib, a resident of Lemupara Village under Baliatali Union of the upazila. She was the daughter of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Nayakata area under Dhulaswar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Anwar Hossain alleged that her daughter's husband Rajib is a drug addict. Rajib had been pressuring Nargis several times for dowry since the marriage. Later on, Anwar Hossain gave a dowry of Tk 2 lakhs to Rajib. Even then, Rajib did not give up. His demands increased day by day. He even sold Nargis' wedding jewelleries and consumed marijuana and yaba tablets. He used to have frequent quarrels with his wife and his own father over money for buying drugs.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalapara Police Station (PS) Ali Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action would be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a young man was allegedly hacked to death and his wife injured by miscreants in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Sardar, 35, son of Taibali Sardar, a resident of Tiakhali Village in the upazila.

The deceased's second wife Khadija, who was injured in the incident, has been kept in police custody.

According to police and local sources, Saidul and his second wife Khadija were at home at night. At that time, a gang of miscreants entered their house and hacked him mercilessly with sharp knives after tying his hands and feet. Khadija Begum was also injured while she was trying to save her husband.

Later on, locals rescued them and took to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saidul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kalapara PS OC Ali Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BHOLA: A fisherman was stabbed to death over a trivial matter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Ilisha Machghat area of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Russell, son of Md Tofazzel, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Ilisha Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Russell and Md Riaz, fishermen of a fishing boat of Akhter Majhi, were sewing fishing nets sitting on the boat at Ilisha Machghat in the morning. At that time, the duo locked into an altercation with each other over puffing cigarette. At one stage of the altercation, Riaz stabbed Russell on his throat with a knife used to cut fishing net, which left Russell seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured in a critical condition and took him to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Russell dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained the accused Riaz in connection with the murder.

Bhola Sadar PS OC Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

NARSINGDI: A sixth grader boy was reportedly hacked to death and five others were injured in a clash between two groups at Kauriapara area in the district town on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sajid, 16, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of the area. He was a sixth grader at Alijan JM Academy in the town.

The injured persons are: Amir Hossain, 35, Md Talha, 14, Md Obaidul, 22, Raihan Mia, 23, and Johirul Islam, 45.

According to local sources, there had been longstanding loggerheads between two groups of local municipal commissioner Almas Mia and one Motin Mia over the lease of a speedboat ghat. On Friday noon, the both groups sat on an arbitration to settle this matter. At that time, they were locked into a fight and started attacking each other, which left six people critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajid dead. Among the injured, three were referred to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated further.

Narsingdi Model PS OC Abdul Kashem Bhuiyan said being informed, police rushed there and detained three suspects from the spot.

However, legal actions would be taken if the deceased's family members file a complaint in this regard.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to control any further unexpected situation, the OC added.

CUMILLA: The body of a madrasa student was recovered two days after he went missing in Barura Upazila of the district on Friday.

His body was recovered from an abandoned house in Egaro Village under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila.

The deceased seven-year-old Ibrahim Khalil was the son of Masud Rana of Pathanpara area under Barura Municipality in Cumilla.

The accused 25-year-old Al Amin was arrested from Bashtola in Doara Bazar PS in Sunamganj District on Friday. Al Amin is Ibrahim's cousin brother.

Barura PS OC Firoze Hossain confirmed the incident.

Quoting the family members of the deceased Ibrahim Khalil, the OC said, "Al Amin killed his cousin returning to the country following a quarrel with his uncle abroad."

Questioning Al Amin, it was learnt that deceased Ibrahim Khalil's father Masud Rana, an expatriate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), took nephew Al Amin to him and employed him in a job. But, Al Amin declined to work there as the job was not of his choice. He had an altercation with uncle Masud over the matter. At one stage, he came back to the country. Returning the country, Al Amin murdered Masud Rana's younger son madrasa student Ibrahim and then buried the body. Later on, deceased Ibrahim's mother filed a case accusing Al Amin. Recording the case, Barura police arrested fugitive Al Amin from Sunamganj on Friday.

OC Firoze further said Al Amin was sent to jail after the arrest. Investigation into the case is going on.

He also said police are investigating whether anyone, except Al Amin, was involved in the murder.

NARAYANGANJ: A local Ayurvedic practitioner (Kabiraj) was reportedly slaughtered by his friend in his rented house in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin Bhandari, 48, son of Harunur Rashid, hailed from South Pukuria area under Sadar Upazila of Pirojpur District. He used to live with his third wife and son in a rented house at Dharmaganj Chartala area under Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.

The deceased's brother Alim Sheikh said Al Amin used to work as a chef in ship. He left his job and returned home three years back. He then, started living in the area and working as a village doctor. While serving in the ship, Al Amin made a friendship with one Hafez Master. Based on the identity, Hafez used to visit Al Amin's house often. On Thursday night, he appeared in the deceased's house at around 10 pm and then, he along with Al Amin went to a room of the house to sleep.

On Friday morning, the deceased's wife saw Al Amin's blood stained, slaughtered body was fallen down in the bed and started screaming for help, he said.

"Hafez Master slaughtered my brother at any time of the night, and fled the area. We demand justice and exemplary punishment of him," the deceased's brother added.

Fatulla Model PS OC Nur-E-Ajam said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene on Friday afternoon and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Investigation is going on in this regard and legal actions would be taken, the OC added.



