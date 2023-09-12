Video
Home Countryside

7 get life term for killing youth in Faridpur

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

FARIDPUR, Sept 11: A court in the district on Monday sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for killing a young man in 2013 in the district.
At the same time, the court also fined them Tk 10,000 each; in default, they will have to suffer three months more in jail.
Faridpur Additional District and Sessions 2nd Court Judge Md Shihabul Islam handed down the verdict at around 1 pm.
The convicts are Babul Mia, 22, Saddam Sheikh, 27, Suruj Sardar, 26, Nishan, 22, Roni, 22, Chan Mia Sardar, 28,  and       Rana, 20.
Five of the seven convicts were present in the court when the verdict was delivered. Two others were absconding.
Md Sanwar Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed it.
According to the prosecutor, on March 06, 2013, a young man named Asad, 28, was hacked with a sharp weapon due to a dispute over the sharing of drugs in Pashchim Khabaspur area in Faridpur town. Later on, he was rescued and taken to a local hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
Ashraful Alam, the brother of the victim, filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station on March 11, 2013 in this connection. After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



