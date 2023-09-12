Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Public library of Kamalganj lying closed for 3 years

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent


KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 11: Public library in Kamalganj Upazila of the district has been lying closed for the last three years due to manpower crisis.
Locals and students are deprived of knowledge gathering. At present, the library is filled with dust and dirts like cow-dung. A recent visit found the library locked.    
According to upazila administration sources, the library has been closed due to corona and manpower crisis. The in-charge of the librarian has been transferred to Moulvibazar. In the absence of librarian, the library cannot be run.
Students of  Kamalganj Government College Rizvi and Jannatul Karima said, "We have been deprived of book reading due to long time close of the library. If the library is reopened, we will continue study regularly. If not, we will have to pass time with mobiles."    
Civil society representatives said, youths have been addicted to mobile phones instead of books.
They demanded reopening of the library soon.   
A number of teachers in the upazila said, school-college students are deprived of gaining knowledge.  
Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joynal Abedin said, "I have just been posted in this upazila. After quick inquiry, I will take measures to reopen the library."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NCC declares Tk 695 crore budget
Six people murdered in five districts
7 get life term for killing youth in Faridpur
Public library of Kamalganj lying closed for 3 years
Workshop on preventing yellow journalism held in Pabna
‘Media men can help ensure safe migration’
Workshop on ‘Investigative reporting’ held in Panchagarh
Bailey bridge over Muhuri River turns risky


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft