Public library of Kamalganj lying closed for 3 years





KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 11: Public library in Kamalganj Upazila of the district has been lying closed for the last three years due to manpower crisis.

Locals and students are deprived of knowledge gathering. At present, the library is filled with dust and dirts like cow-dung. A recent visit found the library locked.

According to upazila administration sources, the library has been closed due to corona and manpower crisis. The in-charge of the librarian has been transferred to Moulvibazar. In the absence of librarian, the library cannot be run.

Students of Kamalganj Government College Rizvi and Jannatul Karima said, "We have been deprived of book reading due to long time close of the library. If the library is reopened, we will continue study regularly. If not, we will have to pass time with mobiles."

They demanded reopening of the library soon.

A number of teachers in the upazila said, school-college students are deprived of gaining knowledge.

Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joynal Abedin said, "I have just been posted in this upazila. After quick inquiry, I will take measures to reopen the library."



Civil society representatives said, youths have been addicted to mobile phones instead of books.