Workshop on preventing yellow journalism held in Pabna

PABNA, Sept 11: A day-long workshop on 'Prevention of mass yellow journalism, and training on objective journalism' was held in the district town on Sunday.The workshop was organized in the Pabna Circuit House auditorium. Press Council Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Haque Nasim attended it as the chief guest.Additional Secretary Shymol Chandra Karmoker was present as resource person.A total of 70 local journalists participated in the workshop.Shyamol Chnadra Karmoker said, yellow journalism is a style of newspaper reporting that emphasises sensationalism over facts."During its heyday in the late 19th century, it was one of many factors that helped push the United States (US) and Spain into war in Cuba and the Philippines, leading to the acquisition of overseas territory by the US, he added.There was a certain set of topics that were given preference always, such as politics, war, international diplomacy, and sports which were at times given front-page treatment to make it more attractive, he said.Superintendent of Police Masud Alam and others were present at the workshop.