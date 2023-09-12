Video
Home Countryside

'Media men can help ensure safe migration'

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 11: Speakers at a function here on Monday unequivocally said the mass media men can play a vital role to ensure safe migration for the immigration aspirants and to check human trafficking.
"As the media is called the fourth pillar of the state or government, the media men have the responsibility to make the common people of the society aware about saving them from any kind of detrimental effects. As a part of social corporate responsibility, the journalist can discourage the immigration aspirants to go abroad illegally through publishing reports in their respective media". They said.
They made the comments while they were exchanging views with the journalists of print and electronic media in a dialogue held at the training centre of an NGO at Nashratpur under Sadar Upazila in the district.
Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization, arranged the function under Prosperity ((Promoting resilience, opportunity and socio-economic empowerment of migrants/climate displaced communities in Bangladesh) Project funded by AWO International and BMZ.
Principal of Technical Training Centre (TTC) Engineer Abdur Rahim addressed the function as the chief guest, and District Employment Generation Officer Md Nesarul Haque and Senior Journalist KM Rezaul Haque spoke at the event as special guests while Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalilur Rahman presided over the meeting.
After going abroad in illegal way, the migrants have to face various problems including law-relating complexities, they said. In this way, the image of the country is also tarnished by the victims, they added.
 In addition, the financial condition of the victim is also affected, the speakers further added.
In this context, there is no alternative to creating much awareness among the common people", they mentioned.
More than 20 journalists of print and electronic media attended the function.
GUK is implementing the project at six unions of Sadar and Fulchhari upazilas of the district in cooperation with AWO and BMZ.



