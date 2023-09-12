Workshop on ‘Investigative reporting’ held in Panchagarh



PANCHAGARH, Sept 11: A three-day workshop on 'Investigative reporting' concluded in the district on Sunday.The workshop was organized by Panchagarh Press Club (PPC) in collaboration with Bangladesh Press Institute (PIB) to encourage local journalists about investigative reporting.On the first day, Rajshahi University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Chairman Dr Pradeep Kumar Pandey explained to the trainees different types of investigative reporting, variations, difference between investigative and depth reporting, relevance of depth reporting, necessity of investigative reporting and its impact on society.He gave detailed ideas of Right to Information Act on the second day.Zilhaj Uddin Nipun, course coordinator and PIB instructor, gave ideas on investigative journalism and fact checking.On the concluding day, New York Times stringer Zulfikar Ali Manik gave an overview of investigative reporting, its nature and characteristics, types, techniques, and methods of data collection in report preparation, limitations and do's and don'ts in data collection and use of sources.PIB Director (Administration and Study-Training) Sheikh Majlish Fuad discussed the history of journalism.Certificates were distributed among participants by Deputy Commissioner Md Zahurul Islam as the chief guest.Course Coordinator Zilhaj Uddin Nipun, president of PPC Sajjadur Rahman Sajjad, and Senior Correspondent A Rahman Mukul spoke at the closing ceremony presided over by PIB Director (Administration and Study-Training) Sheikh Majlish Fuad.Jamil Chowdhury Dollar, general secretary of PPC, moderated the workshop.A total of 35 journalists from five upazilas of the district participated in the workshop.