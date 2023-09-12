

Bailey bridge over Muhuri River turns risky



Due to lack of repairing, the bridge has developed rust. Its dockyard is getting decayed while nut-bolts are dropping down.



This 117 metre bridge was built three decades back. If any heavy vehicle gets on, the bridge gets to swinging down. As its width is narrow, traffic congestion is regular at both edges.

No cautionary signboard has been hanged near the bridge. The bridge can collapse any time, locals said.



The bridge was built in 1990s. It was opened by former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia on May 27, 1993. Before, people of 30 villages of Chithlia and Mirzanagar unions had no end to their communication suffering. People of Porshuram Municipality and unions would cross the river by ferry boats.



The bridge has now been the sting of throat for local people. Locals said, ruling party leaders and activists are lifting sand from the river in Kawtali and Baurkhuma areas for sale.



Due to movement of small and big hydraulic pickups, the bridge tools have been disorder.



In the last two years, three persons died while crossing over the bridge and many get wounded, locals said.



A Member of Ward No. 6 (Purba Saheb Nagar) of Mirzanagar Union Abdul Motaleb Majumdar said, the bridge got damaged time and again over the last 30 years of its construction. But it didn't draw the attention of authorities concerned, he added.



Passengers, transports, drivers and locals are suffering, he maintained.



Mirzanagar Union Chairman Nuruzzaman Bhuttu said, " I have talked with the upazila engineer about the bailey bridge over the Muhuri River. They have sent a new bridge proposal to the LGED Head Office. We hope a girder bridge will be built soon."



LGED Porshuram Upazila Engineer SM Shah Alam Bhuiyan said, a girder bridge of 100 metre having necessary width is under process in place of the steel bridge. At present, soil testing and design drawing are going on, he added.



He further said, the file has been submitted to LGED Head Office.



The tender will be invited after approval, he maintained.



LGED official informed, there are four more steel bridges (bailey) over Subar Bazar, Saheb Nagar, Joyanti Nagar and Rajaspur roads.

