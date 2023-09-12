Video
G20 summit agrees on words but struggles on action

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: The Group of 20 major economies reached a hard-fought compromise over the war in Ukraine and papered over other key differences in a summit declaration at the weekend, presenting few concrete achievements in its core remit of responses to global financial issues.
Diplomats and analysts said the surprise consensus in the summit statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict avoided a split in the group, and the inclusion of the African Union as a new member represented a victory for host India and for developing economies, but the rest was disappointing.
"The G20 has been at its best as a multilateral forum when it can forge consensus - not just on language, but on action - to deal with serious global issues, such as global financial crises," said Michael Froman, president of the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations. "Looking ahead, the focus should be on that, not on the statement per se," said Froman, a former US trade representative who has also worked as Washington's G20 and G8 negotiator.    �REUTERS




