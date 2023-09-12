Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

22 years later, 2 more 9/11 victims are ID'd via new DNA method

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW YORK, Sept 11:  Twenty-two years after the September 11 jihadist attacks on the United States, the remains of two people who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center have been identified through DNA analysis, the authorities said ahead of the latest commemoration of the 2001 disaster.
The identities of the two, a man and a woman, are being withheld at the request of their families.
They bring to 1,649 the number of victims whose remains have been identified, of the total 2,753 who died when an Al-Qaeda commando crashed two hijacked civilian airliners into New York's twin towers, the city's mayor and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said.
"We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city's unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones," Mayor Eric Adams said, according to a statement released late Friday.
But with 1,104 victims still unidentified, progress has been agonizingly slow. The previous two identifications were made in 2021.
When the trade center's south tower, and then its north, collapsed in a deafening roar, raining down a deluge of fire, choking gray dust and twisted steel on the Manhattan streets below, the violence was so extreme that no identifiable trace has been found of hundreds of the missing.
The two latest identifications were made possible through the use of "next-generation sequencing technology - more sensitive and rapid than conventional DNA techniques," the statement said. Remains of the man and woman had been found years ago.
The 2001 attacks are commemorated every September 11 in New York, as they will be again on Monday. Nineteen jihadists, most of them Saudis, had hijacked four planes. In addition to the two that destroyed the World Trade Center, a third plane slammed into the Pentagon near Washington inflicting heavy damage, and a fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew fought with the attackers.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Modi hails Saudi ties after 'historic' route unveiled
G20 summit agrees on words but struggles on action
US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
22 years later, 2 more 9/11 victims are ID'd via new DNA method
Lula backtracks on Putin's safety at Rio G20
US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea
Biden arrives in Vietnam to expand ties as China worries grow
Air China plane makes emergency landing in Singapore, all safe


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft