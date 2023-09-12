Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Southgate twice convinced Walker not to retire from England duty

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

GLASGOW, SEPT 11: England manager Gareth Southgate says he has twice persuaded Kyle Walker not to retire from international duty.

Walker scored his first ever England goal in his 77th appearance during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Wroclaw.

The Manchester City right-back's memorable moment in the Euro 2024 qualifier came after his future for both club and country was uncertain during the close-season.

Only an intervention from City boss Pep Guardiola saw Walker stay with the treble winners after Bayern Munich expressed interest in the 33-year-old.

Southgate revealed he also had to change Walker's mind after both the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and last year's World Cup in Qatar.

"I've talked him out of retirement twice from international football," Southgate said.

"After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he's wanted to keep going and now he's thinking about how many caps can he get.

"He's critical to us. If we're talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he's probably one of them.

"I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He's probably not going to thank me for sharing that!"

Southgate has given Walker all but 20 of his senior England caps and he praised the defender for continuing to improve in the latter stages of his career.

Asked if Walker has got better with age, Southgate said: "I think he has.

"It doesn't always happen but he's not only playing but also seeing him around in training, the way I hear him speak when he's interviewed, his influence on the group, he's become a really mature leader for us.

"Two or three days into the training his focus was really clear, the way he was organising on the pitch and I think he's enjoying the extra responsibility he's had at his club and I know he's ready to embrace that with us as well."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


'Fresh' Sri Lanka confident against India in Asia Cup
Klinsmann in trouble after seven months and no wins with South Korea
Southgate twice convinced Walker not to retire from England duty
Livingstone turns tide as England beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI
Williamson, Southee boost New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad
Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan: Officials
Djokovic downs Medvedev at US Open to win record-tying 24th Slam
Voeller tasked with getting Euro 2024 hosts Germany back on track


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft