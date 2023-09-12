Video
Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan: Officials

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

QUETTA, Pakistan, Sept 11, 2023 (BSS/AFP) - Security forces in Pakistan's restive southwest were searching Monday for six young footballers kidnapped by regional separatists at the weekend, a minister said.

The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gasfield town of Sui, in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province, on their way to a tournament.

"Our family is profoundly shaken," Zakir Hussain, father of 20-year-old player Aamir Hussain, told AFP.

"We have not received any communication from him since he was kidnapped and the abductors have not made contact with us," he added.

"While he is an exceptional footballer, he is also innocent. Playing football is not a crime."

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement late Sunday "the entire area has been cordoned off" and "all available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages".

He alleged the abductors belonged to the Baloch Republican Army, a militant group fighting for greater autonomy of Balochistan.    �AFP



