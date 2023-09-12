Video
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell out shares for cash pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 1.84 point or 0.03 percent to 6,283.87. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.87 point to close at 1,361.84. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 0.55 point to finish at 2,128.91.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,460.21 million, which was Taka 5,359.81 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 300 issues traded, 81 declined, 67 advanced and 152 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Crystal Insurance, Miracle Industries, Sea Pearl Beach, Eastern Insurance, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Rupali Paramount Insurance and Emerald Oil.

At CSE, its main index decreased by 5 points to 18,590 points. Shares and units of 154 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 43 have increased, 54 have decreased and 57 have remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, Tk 7.88 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. The previous transaction was Tk 12.54 crore on Sunday.



