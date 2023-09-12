Video
Deposits in banks rise in July

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Deposits in the country's commercial banks increased in July due mainly to the government's substantial borrowing from the central bank, entailing the infusion of new currency.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, bank deposits in the country rose to Tk 16,06,990 crore in July 2023, marking an increase from Tk 15,94,584 crore in the preceding month. In July 2022, the deposit volume stood at Tk 14,65,268 crore.

Term deposits witnessed an uptick, rising from Tk 13.95 lakh crore in June to Tk 14.15 lakh crore in July. Conversely, demand deposits experienced a slight dip, decreasing from Tk 1.99 lakh crore in June to Tk 1.91 lakh crore in July.

There was a decline in deposits earlier, as in February 2023, bank deposits dropped to Tk 14.08 lakh crore from Tk 14.90 lakh crore in October 2022 and Tk 14.86 lakh crore in November 2022.

The government's substantial borrowing from the central bank, particularly in the second half of the financial year 2022-23 significantly contributed to the resurgence of deposits.

According to the BB data, the government borrowed Tk 1,24,122 crore in FY23, a substantial increase compared with Tk 59,833 crore borrowed in the previous financial year.

Of the total amount, the government borrowed whopping Tk 98,826 crore from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from the country's commercial banks in FY23.

The surge in borrowing led to an increase in money supply on the financial market. However, the effect on banks' deposit balances was not as noticeable due to an ongoing liquidity crisis, bankers said.

They said that this crisis was mainly caused by the central bank's sales of dollars to banks to absorb an equivalent amount of the taka from the market.

Furthermore, revelations of various bank loan scams in November 2022 prompted depositors to exercise caution, resulting in a significant withdrawal of funds from banks, they said.

The current economic crisis in the country has limited the availability of attractive investment options for individuals, prompting many to opt for the safety of bank deposits, they said.

Additionally, some banks increased their interest rates, which encouraged depositors to keep their money in banks, they said. Therefore, currency outside banks dropped to Tk 2.66 lakh crore in July from Tk 2.91 lakh crore in June.

Year-on-year growth in deposits has also witnessed an upturn, with growth rates of 5.66 per cent in December 2022 and 9.67 per cent in June 2023.

The banking sector in Bangladesh observed a sharp decline in excess liquidity, with the amount plummeting to Tk 1.67 lakh crore in June 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022.

The situation was further worsened by sales of $13.5 billion by the Bangladesh Bank banks from July 2022 to June 2023 amid a dollar shortage in banks, which led to a massive reduction in local currency in the financial sector.



