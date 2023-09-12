

Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv



The event was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, says a press release.



During the event, the members of the Board of Directors of Community Bank were present. Customers and employees of 18 branches, 2 sub-branches and Head Office were connected online.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chairman of the Bank conveyed his greetings to all customers, well-wishers, and employees of the Bank.



In his speech he said, "Community Bank is not merely a bank for the members of Bangladesh Police but also a bank for all Bangladeshis.



Since its inception, the bank has been diligently maintaining the compliance and contributing to the economic growth of the country.



I expect, Community Bank will introduce innovative banking products in the coming days and will earn the trust of its customers by providing exulted service."



To commemorate the event, Chairman cut a cake along with the Board of Directors of the Bank. In the event Md Kamrul Ahsan, Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, Director General (Additional IG), Rapid Action Battalion; Md. Monirul Islam, Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police; S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police and other senior officials of Bangladesh police were present. Community Bank Bangladesh Limited started its journey in the year of 2019.



Community Bank Bangladesh Limited has celebrated its glorious achievement of four years and stepped into the fifth year. To commemorate its 4th anniversary, an event was organized at the Hall of Pride of Police Headquarters on Monday.The event was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, says a press release.During the event, the members of the Board of Directors of Community Bank were present. Customers and employees of 18 branches, 2 sub-branches and Head Office were connected online.On this auspicious occasion, the Chairman of the Bank conveyed his greetings to all customers, well-wishers, and employees of the Bank.In his speech he said, "Community Bank is not merely a bank for the members of Bangladesh Police but also a bank for all Bangladeshis.Since its inception, the bank has been diligently maintaining the compliance and contributing to the economic growth of the country.I expect, Community Bank will introduce innovative banking products in the coming days and will earn the trust of its customers by providing exulted service."To commemorate the event, Chairman cut a cake along with the Board of Directors of the Bank. In the event Md Kamrul Ahsan, Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, Director General (Additional IG), Rapid Action Battalion; Md. Monirul Islam, Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police; S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police and other senior officials of Bangladesh police were present. Community Bank Bangladesh Limited started its journey in the year of 2019.