Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

This is a "historic moment," Bangladeshi lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhar told Xinhua, adding that "I'm crossing the Padma Bridge by train. It was a matter of our past dreams. But it is a reality today."

The train that Shikhar mentioned is the first train on a newly constructed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) railway line on Bangladesh's largest Chinese-built Padma Bridge.

The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) is one of the most significant projects under construction by the China Railway Group Limited (CREC) and funded by the Export-Import Bank of China.

With the Chinese-made passenger coaches, the test run of the train, about 80 km of stretch of 172-km rail route, was flagged off from the capital Dhaka's central Kamalapur Railway Station on Thursday morning.

Some 600 people, including members of the Bangladeshi parliament, witnessed the landmark event. "We're very happy that (you know) China is a partner in many of our development activities," said the lawmaker from Magura district in southwestern Bangladesh.

"For completing our project on time, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and this Chinese company (CREC) on our behalf," Shikhar said.

"We have reached a milestone of success, and the credit can be given to the Chinese. We can give (credit) to the Chinese contractor CREC," said Shamima Nasreen, deputy director of Bridge Viaduct of the PBRLP.

CREC workers welcomed the train, waving mini-flags of Bangladesh and China and setting off fireworks when the train passed a station near the Padma Bridge.

"After five and a half years of hard work, we have realized the completion of the priority section for this project," Shi Yuan, project director for the PBRLP, said.

The BRI raiway is one of the government-to-government (G2G) projects and one of the largest infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, said Shi, stressing that "we are very happy and proud to be involved in such an important project."

The BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

Taking the train, Bangladeshi Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan  expressed his deep satisfaction with the performance of the Chinese company, saying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate train service on the Dhaka-Bhanga route next month.

Noting that China is a country with advanced technology, Sujan also expressed the hope that China will continue cooperating with Bangladesh in the future.

Bangladesh has an excellent economic relationship with China, said the minister as he flagged off the trial run via the lower deck of the double-decked Padma Bridge, which carries a highway on the top deck.    �Xinhua



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft