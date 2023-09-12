BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap







The train that Shikhar mentioned is the first train on a newly constructed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) railway line on Bangladesh's largest Chinese-built Padma Bridge.



The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) is one of the most significant projects under construction by the China Railway Group Limited (CREC) and funded by the Export-Import Bank of China.

With the Chinese-made passenger coaches, the test run of the train, about 80 km of stretch of 172-km rail route, was flagged off from the capital Dhaka's central Kamalapur Railway Station on Thursday morning.



Some 600 people, including members of the Bangladeshi parliament, witnessed the landmark event. "We're very happy that (you know) China is a partner in many of our development activities," said the lawmaker from Magura district in southwestern Bangladesh.



"For completing our project on time, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and this Chinese company (CREC) on our behalf," Shikhar said.



"We have reached a milestone of success, and the credit can be given to the Chinese. We can give (credit) to the Chinese contractor CREC," said Shamima Nasreen, deputy director of Bridge Viaduct of the PBRLP.



CREC workers welcomed the train, waving mini-flags of Bangladesh and China and setting off fireworks when the train passed a station near the Padma Bridge.



"After five and a half years of hard work, we have realized the completion of the priority section for this project," Shi Yuan, project director for the PBRLP, said.



The BRI raiway is one of the government-to-government (G2G) projects and one of the largest infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, said Shi, stressing that "we are very happy and proud to be involved in such an important project."



The BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.



Taking the train, Bangladeshi Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan expressed his deep satisfaction with the performance of the Chinese company, saying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate train service on the Dhaka-Bhanga route next month.



Noting that China is a country with advanced technology, Sujan also expressed the hope that China will continue cooperating with Bangladesh in the future.



Bangladesh has an excellent economic relationship with China, said the minister as he flagged off the trial run via the lower deck of the double-decked Padma Bridge, which carries a highway on the top deck. �Xinhua



