

Star Ceramics, Shaathi launch hygiene campaign for girls



This innovative collaboration has led to the creation of the 'Safe Haven' campaign, with the goal to raise awareness about safe hygiene practices during menstruation and provide sustainable solutions to girls in need, says a press release.



Since its inception, the campaign has been dedicated to reaching out to young girls in marginalized communities.

The core objective is to break down the barriers that hinder their access to proper menstrual hygiene education and resources.



Through 'Safe Haven,' Star Ceramics and Shaathi are not only providing knowledge about safe practices but also addressing the lack of access to sanitary products that many girls face.



A number of schools have been transformed into safe spaces equipped with 'Pad Banks.' These 'Pad Banks' house reusable sanitary napkins that are available for any girl who requires them within the school.



The schools benefiting from this initiative include:

Shantibag High School, South Zone Pre-Cadet School and College, Vatara Ahmedbagh Adarsha High School, Ahmedbag, Basabo Fatema Tuz Zohra Mohila Madrasha, Rampura Ideal Kindergarten and High School, Korail Rampura Ekramunnesa Girls' High School, Rampura Maa-Moriom KinderGarten and High School, Korail, I.P.H School and College, Mohakhali Dweep Ideal School, Solmaid Sarkar Bari, Vatara Patshala, Korail 'Safe Haven' campaign was held at Pathshala Korail, setting an example of the transformation that can occur when businesses prioritize the well-being of their communities.



The release stated, "The 'Safe Haven' campaign serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter, healthier future for these young girls.



It showcases the power of collaboration between socially responsible organizations and the impact that can be achieved when resources are channeled toward creating positive change in society.



Through the dedication of Star Ceramics and Shaathi, the lives of countless young girls are being positively impacted, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society for all."



