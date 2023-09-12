Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB, GreenYellow sign deal for rooftop PV solar system in Vietnam

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and GreenYellow Smart Solutions Vietnam Co, Ltd (GreenYellow), recently have signed a loan agreement of up to $13.8 million for rooftop photovoltaic (PV) solar systems to help increase the supply of clean and affordable energy for commercial and industrial consumers in Vietnam, says a press release.

The loan will support the development and operation of solar PV systems located on the rooftops of commercial and industrial businesses across the country.

The financing package comprises a $3 million A loan from ADB's ordinary capital resources and $10.8 million parallel loans from FMO, a climate fund managed by responsibility Investments AG, and Societe Generale, with ADB as mandated lead arranger.

A $3 million grant from the Climate Innovation and Development Fund (CIDF), administered by ADB, will also be provided.

The grant will help crowd in an international commercial bank by addressing two critical hurdles in financing solar assets with a long economic life in Viet Nam: the lack of long-term dong funding at a fixed interest rate, and potential volatility of the dong-United States dollar exchange rate.

"As Asia and the Pacific's climate bank, ADB is increasingly focused on mobilizing private capital to finance renewable energy projects that the region urgently needs," said ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury.

"Solar PV rooftop offers an efficient way for Vietnam to deploy substantial amounts of additional renewable energy capacity while providing reliable, low-cost energy to consumers, which helps to attract and retain business and enhance Vietnam's global competitiveness."

This is ADB's first financing of a solar PV rooftop portfolio for the commercial and industrial segment in Viet Nam. Rooftop solar is an emerging form of renewable energy supply in Viet Nam and its adoption in this sector has been hindered by a high upfront costs and limited financing channels.

With a planned total installed capacity of up to 32.3 megawatts at its peak, this project is set to increase clean energy supply to the sector by at least 31.5 gigawatt-hours annually, reducing 15,530 tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2025.

"Embedded within our core business is a profound commitment to development impact, and our collaboration with ADB uniquely aligns with our corporate mission toward innovative power distribution and driving energy transition," said GreenYellow Vietnam Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Prioux.

"ADB's instrumental role in fostering connections among like-minded partners is integral to our collective journey in actively advancing sustainable development."

CIDF is a blended finance facility managed by ADB, established in September 2021 with an initial $25 million philanthropic commitment from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Goldman Sachs.

The fund has the potential to unlock up to $500 million in private sector and government investments to support sustainable low-carbon economic development.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft