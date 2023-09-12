Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Infinix's concert concludes with youthful exuberance

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Infinix's concert concludes with youthful exuberance

Infinix's concert concludes with youthful exuberance

Organized by ASSEN, the recent Infinix Note 30 Series presents Charge-Up Bangladesh concert, intended to bring hundreds of its fans under a roof to cheer for the Tigers, including Taskin, who are playing in the Asia Cup 2023.
 
The anchor of the show, Zulhaj Zubair, and the audience created a chime in the air of the KIB Auditorium with a recurring 'Charge-up Bangladesh' chant, says a press release.

Fans were delighted by the exhilarating performances of ManBots, The Long Road, Moruvumi, and the fabulous Shironamhin.

Fans left the venue in an excited mood while the concert concluded with Shironamhin's legendary song 'AbarHashimukh' (exuberance again).

When asked if they would come again if the concert was hosted again, the crowd yelled, "Yes, yes, yes."

Other sponsors of this event are HG, Vision, Techland, NEO, AANT, KSML, Bruvana, Polar Ice-cream, and Lalista.

This concert comes under the umbrella of activities for fans regarding their new Note 30 Series launch.The Note 30 Series, with two models, the Note 30 and the Note 30 Pro, featuring all-round fast charging, was launched on July 2023.

Infinix hosted several events for fans in that month, including Fast Charge Fast Fun at Toggi Fun World in Bashundhara City and a fan event at Star Cineplex in the same destination in that month.

With unparallel features in the price segment and wireless charging tech in the Note 30 Pro, the series became an instant hit among the youth.

The price of the Note 30 Pro smartphone in Bangladesh is BDT 27,999. Customers will get a wireless charger free with the phone, worth BDT 2,000.

Two versions of the Note 30, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, are available for BDT 18,999 and 23,999, respectively.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft