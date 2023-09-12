

Infinix's concert concludes with youthful exuberance



The anchor of the show, Zulhaj Zubair, and the audience created a chime in the air of the KIB Auditorium with a recurring 'Charge-up Bangladesh' chant, says a press release.



Fans were delighted by the exhilarating performances of ManBots, The Long Road, Moruvumi, and the fabulous Shironamhin.

Fans left the venue in an excited mood while the concert concluded with Shironamhin's legendary song 'AbarHashimukh' (exuberance again).



When asked if they would come again if the concert was hosted again, the crowd yelled, "Yes, yes, yes."



Other sponsors of this event are HG, Vision, Techland, NEO, AANT, KSML, Bruvana, Polar Ice-cream, and Lalista.



This concert comes under the umbrella of activities for fans regarding their new Note 30 Series launch.The Note 30 Series, with two models, the Note 30 and the Note 30 Pro, featuring all-round fast charging, was launched on July 2023.



Infinix hosted several events for fans in that month, including Fast Charge Fast Fun at Toggi Fun World in Bashundhara City and a fan event at Star Cineplex in the same destination in that month.



With unparallel features in the price segment and wireless charging tech in the Note 30 Pro, the series became an instant hit among the youth.



The price of the Note 30 Pro smartphone in Bangladesh is BDT 27,999. Customers will get a wireless charger free with the phone, worth BDT 2,000.



Two versions of the Note 30, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, are available for BDT 18,999 and 23,999, respectively.



Organized by ASSEN, the recent Infinix Note 30 Series presents Charge-Up Bangladesh concert, intended to bring hundreds of its fans under a roof to cheer for the Tigers, including Taskin, who are playing in the Asia Cup 2023.The anchor of the show, Zulhaj Zubair, and the audience created a chime in the air of the KIB Auditorium with a recurring 'Charge-up Bangladesh' chant, says a press release.Fans were delighted by the exhilarating performances of ManBots, The Long Road, Moruvumi, and the fabulous Shironamhin.Fans left the venue in an excited mood while the concert concluded with Shironamhin's legendary song 'AbarHashimukh' (exuberance again).When asked if they would come again if the concert was hosted again, the crowd yelled, "Yes, yes, yes."Other sponsors of this event are HG, Vision, Techland, NEO, AANT, KSML, Bruvana, Polar Ice-cream, and Lalista.This concert comes under the umbrella of activities for fans regarding their new Note 30 Series launch.The Note 30 Series, with two models, the Note 30 and the Note 30 Pro, featuring all-round fast charging, was launched on July 2023.Infinix hosted several events for fans in that month, including Fast Charge Fast Fun at Toggi Fun World in Bashundhara City and a fan event at Star Cineplex in the same destination in that month.With unparallel features in the price segment and wireless charging tech in the Note 30 Pro, the series became an instant hit among the youth.The price of the Note 30 Pro smartphone in Bangladesh is BDT 27,999. Customers will get a wireless charger free with the phone, worth BDT 2,000.Two versions of the Note 30, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, are available for BDT 18,999 and 23,999, respectively.