Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO A78 breaks sales records 215pc on first-day sales

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Smartphone maker OPPO announced the extraordinary success of the OPPO A78, which achieved an astonishing 215% increase in sales volume on its first day of availability, says a press release.

The OPPO A78 has witnessed an extraordinary response from consumers since its launch. Its stellar features, cutting-edge technology, and attractive price points have made it a hot favorite among smartphone enthusiasts.

The demand for this exceptional device far exceeded expectations, with a staggering 215% surge in sales compared to previous A series launches.

The grand special celebration event of OPPO A78's first sale celebration took place in Bashundhara City amidst a festive spirit with thousands of fans, the event greeted the audience with the delivery of pre-ordered devices, exciting offers, mesmerizing live music, lottery, lucrative prizes, and engaging games in the presence of prominent celebrities and social media influencers.

Adding to the festivities, popular musician Pritom Hasan performed live music, captivating the audience and infusing the event with an atmosphere of innovation and inspiration.Celebrities including Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, SamontyShoumi, Samia Othoi, and content creators including Shihab Hasan Neyon and NOMAN graced the celebration, creating a star-studded ambiance.

The OPPO A78 boasts an impressive array of features that make it stand out in the crowded smartphone market.

With a powerful 67W SUPERVOOCthru a 5000mAh Large Battery,8GB RAM with an extendable 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED displayit offers a seamless and immersive user experience.

OPPO A78 is available in two stunning colorsAqua Green and Mist Black is priced at 27,990 BDT. Visit your nearest OPPO store or explore online platforms to experience the future of smartphone technology today.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft