OPPO A78 breaks sales records 215pc on first-day sales

Smartphone maker OPPO announced the extraordinary success of the OPPO A78, which achieved an astonishing 215% increase in sales volume on its first day of availability, says a press release.The OPPO A78 has witnessed an extraordinary response from consumers since its launch. Its stellar features, cutting-edge technology, and attractive price points have made it a hot favorite among smartphone enthusiasts.The demand for this exceptional device far exceeded expectations, with a staggering 215% surge in sales compared to previous A series launches.The grand special celebration event of OPPO A78's first sale celebration took place in Bashundhara City amidst a festive spirit with thousands of fans, the event greeted the audience with the delivery of pre-ordered devices, exciting offers, mesmerizing live music, lottery, lucrative prizes, and engaging games in the presence of prominent celebrities and social media influencers.Adding to the festivities, popular musician Pritom Hasan performed live music, captivating the audience and infusing the event with an atmosphere of innovation and inspiration.Celebrities including Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, SamontyShoumi, Samia Othoi, and content creators including Shihab Hasan Neyon and NOMAN graced the celebration, creating a star-studded ambiance.The OPPO A78 boasts an impressive array of features that make it stand out in the crowded smartphone market.With a powerful 67W SUPERVOOCthru a 5000mAh Large Battery,8GB RAM with an extendable 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED displayit offers a seamless and immersive user experience.OPPO A78 is available in two stunning colorsAqua Green and Mist Black is priced at 27,990 BDT. Visit your nearest OPPO store or explore online platforms to experience the future of smartphone technology today.