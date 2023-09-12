Southeast Bank holds course on communication skills, conflict mgmt

Video
Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd recently organised a virtual training programme titled 'Communication Skills, Teamwork, Problem Solving, Conflict Management, and Emotional Intelligence', says a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank, delivered his speech underscoring the vital significance of these skills in today's fiercely competitive business landscape.

Professor Dr. Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq from University of Dhaka led the program where 100 enthusiastic individuals from different branches and head office attended the programme.



