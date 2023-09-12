Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, India JV to improve rail logistics in Bangladesh; MoU signed

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Bangladesh's Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Limited, one of the largest integrated rail terminal operators in India, to form a joint venture to improve rail logistics in Bangladesh.

It will mainly work to develop rail-linked inland container depots, container freight stations and multimodal logistics parks at strategically important locations in Bangladesh.

"By entering this MoU with Pristine, we have identified a well-accomplished technical partner to work with us to reach the next milestone in the country's integrated rail logistics journey," said Jowher Rizvi, managing director of SAPL, in a press release.

The ongoing expansion of the country's rail network in combination with the private sector's development of strategically located rail-based cargo hubs will provide new, cost-efficient logistics options, he said.

"So, it will greatly benefit the importers of food commodities and industrial raw materials such as cotton and steel from India as well as Bangladeshi garment exporters."

SAPL is an off-dock service provider and handles around 22.50 percent of the country's containerised exports and 10.50 percent of the import volume, according to the company's website.

"We have been very impressed with Summit Alliance's understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the Indo-Bangladesh trade lane," said Amit Kumar, director of Pristine Logistics.

"We look forward to supporting the trade of Bangladesh and India with this initiative."

Through the development of world-class rail-based cargo hubs, SAPL and Pristine Logistics seek to enhance the existing rail logistics infrastructure in Bangladesh, the press release said.

The joint venture aims to facilitate the needs of the exporters and importers by providing long-haul rail services from Indian locations to the border and interiors of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, it would provide services such as warehousing, empty storage, container repair, packaging, labelling, consolidation and import and export bonding followed by multi-modal transport options for last-mile distribution and connectivity to the gateway ports both via rail and road.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft