

THiNK Group launches mosquito awareness campaign



This initiative is aimed at educating school children, factory employees, and the general community about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases and effective preventive measures, says a press release.



The campaign is a part of THiNK's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and is powered by their locally developed Moshar Machine, a unique mosquito trapping device.

This campaign was inaugurated today at Riverwoods School in Uttara, Dhaka, with plans to extend its reach to other schools and communities in the coming weeks and months



The dengue crisis in Bangladesh has escalated to a critical level, marked by an unparalleled rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.



THiNK believes that education and awareness are essential tools for disease prevention, and through this campaign, it aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves and their communities.



The "Shikhbo, Manbo, MoshakayHarabo" campaign includes educational workshops, information sessions, and hands-on demonstrations of effective mosquito control measures.



This campaign is fully funded and supported by THiNK as a part of its CSR activities. While THiNK's ultimate goal is to control mosquito breeding and lower the dengue statistics, it also aims to collaborate with governmental and non-governmental organizations to broaden the campaign's scope and reach.



We humbly invite other organizations and authorities to join hands with us in this life-saving initiative. We believe that collective actions make the strongest impact, and together we can make significant strides in overcoming this health crisis.



In a bid to combat the unprecedented surge in dengue cases in Bangladesh, THiNK Limited, a local innovation company committed to public health and safety, recently has launched a first-of-its-kind Mosquito Awareness Campaign, named "Shikhbo, Manbo, MoshakayHarabo" (I'll Learn, I'll Follow, and I'll Defeat Mosquitoes).This initiative is aimed at educating school children, factory employees, and the general community about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases and effective preventive measures, says a press release.The campaign is a part of THiNK's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and is powered by their locally developed Moshar Machine, a unique mosquito trapping device.This campaign was inaugurated today at Riverwoods School in Uttara, Dhaka, with plans to extend its reach to other schools and communities in the coming weeks and monthsThe dengue crisis in Bangladesh has escalated to a critical level, marked by an unparalleled rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.THiNK believes that education and awareness are essential tools for disease prevention, and through this campaign, it aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves and their communities.The "Shikhbo, Manbo, MoshakayHarabo" campaign includes educational workshops, information sessions, and hands-on demonstrations of effective mosquito control measures.This campaign is fully funded and supported by THiNK as a part of its CSR activities. While THiNK's ultimate goal is to control mosquito breeding and lower the dengue statistics, it also aims to collaborate with governmental and non-governmental organizations to broaden the campaign's scope and reach.We humbly invite other organizations and authorities to join hands with us in this life-saving initiative. We believe that collective actions make the strongest impact, and together we can make significant strides in overcoming this health crisis.