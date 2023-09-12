Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

THiNK Group launches mosquito awareness campaign

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

THiNK Group launches mosquito awareness campaign

THiNK Group launches mosquito awareness campaign

In a bid to combat the unprecedented surge in dengue cases in Bangladesh, THiNK Limited, a local innovation company committed to public health and safety, recently has launched a first-of-its-kind Mosquito Awareness Campaign, named "Shikhbo, Manbo, MoshakayHarabo" (I'll Learn, I'll Follow, and I'll Defeat Mosquitoes).

This initiative is aimed at educating school children, factory employees, and the general community about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases and effective preventive measures, says a press release.

The campaign is a part of THiNK's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and is powered by their locally developed Moshar Machine, a unique mosquito trapping device.

This campaign was inaugurated today at Riverwoods School in Uttara, Dhaka, with plans to extend its reach to other schools and communities in the coming weeks and months

The dengue crisis in Bangladesh has escalated to a critical level, marked by an unparalleled rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

THiNK believes that education and awareness are essential tools for disease prevention, and through this campaign, it aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves and their communities.

The "Shikhbo, Manbo, MoshakayHarabo" campaign includes educational workshops, information sessions, and hands-on demonstrations of effective mosquito control measures.

This campaign is fully funded and supported by THiNK as a part of its CSR activities. While THiNK's ultimate goal is to control mosquito breeding and lower the dengue statistics, it also aims to collaborate with governmental and non-governmental organizations to broaden the campaign's scope and reach.

We humbly invite other organizations and authorities to join hands with us in this life-saving initiative. We believe that collective actions make the strongest impact, and together we can make significant strides in overcoming this health crisis.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft