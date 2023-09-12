Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ActionAid BD hosts meeting on migrant workers’ rights in South Asia

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

ActionAid Bangladesh recently hosted a high-level meeting on Migrant Workers' Rights in South Asia in the Context of the "UN Legally Binding Instrument (LBI) on Transnational Corporations and Business Enterprises with Respect to Human Rights", says a press release.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, moderated the meeting and emphasised the need to strategize South Asia's engagement in the LBI process, with a particular focus on addressing migrant workers' rights issues. Farah Kabir echoed the sentiments of the speakers, highlighting the prevalence of injustice faced by migrants.

The Chief Guest of the session was the Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Special Envoy to the Honorable Prime Minister for Climate Change, and Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on MoEFCC.

MP Tanvir Shakil Joy, Chair of Bangladesh Climate Parliament, Barrister Shamim Hayder Patwary MP, Chairperson, Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development and Sobita Gautam, MP, Member of Climate Parliament Nepal, Member of Parliament from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka also graced the occasion with their presence.

Representatives from ILO, IOM, BRAC, DU, the Embassy of Switzerland, and journalists were also present at the meeting.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Advocate at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Human Rights Defender, presented on the Contextualisation of LBI and Recognition of Migrant Workers Rights.

He discussed the establishment of the Open-ended Intergovernmental Working Group on Transnational Corporations and other Business Enterprises in 2014, aimed at creating a binding international instrument for regulating these entities' human rights impacts.

He highlighted the role of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (2011) as the global standard for addressing human rights risks in business.

Negotiations began in 2015, with the 8th Session in 2022 reviewing the 3rd revised draft of the international instrument.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua also emphasized ActionAid Bangladesh's contributions to these negotiations, including participation in consultations organized by IGWG.

Barua further shed light on the persisting scopes and gray areas in the 4th revised draft of LBI, which consists of 24 articles. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua urged the formation of a Parliamentary Caucus for the protection of migrant workers' human rights, preparation of a position paper on migrant workers' human rights violations, compelling TNCs to establish internal dispute settlement mechanisms, creating a prompt redressal mechanism for victim complaints, submission of Country-Specific Reports in the Universal Periodic Review on migrant workers' human rights violations (UPR), ensuring data transparency in sending and receiving states, and establishing a South Asia Regional network to address migrant workers' rights issues in the LBI process.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Forex reserves slip below $22b after import payment
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure
Deposits in banks rise in July
Community Bank celebrates 4th anniv
S Korea-funded project equips BD to fight against blindness
Macron says BD commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft
BD’s Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators
BRI railway via Padma Bridge links regional connectivity gap


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft