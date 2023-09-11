Overseas Employment and Migrants (amend) Bill placed in JS







Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad placed the bill in the House and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within one day.



As per the proposed law, intermediaries in foreign employment recruiting process will get recognition through registration.

The definition of 'sub-agent or representative' is defined in the Bill. It said, sub-agent or representative means a person registered under this Act who, as a sub-agent or representative of a recruiting agent, procures migrant workers for foreign employment on the demand of that agent.



Apart from this, the Bill provides for the introduction and facilitation of bank loans, tax concessions, savings, investments, financial assistance, scholarships etc. for the welfare of migrant workers and their family members.



It states that special financial and other welfare programs may be adopted to ensure respect, dignity, rights, safety and security of women migrant workers in foreign workplaces.



In the objective of the Bill, the minister said, in order to increase the accountability of the recruiting agencies, in addition to the existing administrative system, the recruiting agency will be fined a minimum of Tk 50,000 and a maximum of Tk 2 lakh for committing any crime.



Provision has been made for suspension of recruiting license without investigation and hearing considering the seriousness of the complaint.



Provisions on sub-agent or representative appointment and related liability have been added to bring the intermediaries in the recruitment process of foreign employment under the accountability framework. �UNB



