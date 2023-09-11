Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Overseas Employment and Migrants (amend) Bill placed in JS

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The Overseas Employment and Migrants (amendment) Bill, 2023 was placed in the Parliament on Sunday aiming to bring middlemen of international migration accountable.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad placed the bill in the House and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within one day.

As per the proposed law, intermediaries in foreign employment recruiting process will get recognition through registration.

The definition of 'sub-agent or representative' is defined in the Bill. It said, sub-agent or representative means a person registered under this Act who, as a sub-agent or representative of a recruiting agent, procures migrant workers for foreign employment on the demand of that agent.

Apart from this, the Bill provides for the introduction and facilitation of bank loans, tax concessions, savings, investments, financial assistance, scholarships etc. for the welfare of migrant workers and their family members.

It states that special financial and other welfare programs may be adopted to ensure respect, dignity, rights, safety and security of women migrant workers in foreign workplaces.

In the objective of the Bill, the minister said, in order to increase the accountability of the recruiting agencies, in addition to the existing administrative system, the recruiting agency will be fined a minimum of Tk 50,000 and a maximum of Tk 2 lakh for committing any crime.

Provision has been made for suspension of recruiting license without investigation and hearing considering the seriousness of the complaint.

Provisions on sub-agent or representative appointment and related liability have been added to bring the intermediaries in the recruitment process of foreign employment under the accountability framework.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


14 dengue patients die, 2,993 hospitalised in 24-hrs
Overseas Employment and Migrants (amend) Bill placed in JS
Vandalism at CU: Cases filed against unnamed 500  
UK's Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton due today
Aman surrenders, sent to jail
ADC Harun-ar-Rashid transferred to APBn
Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000
JS passes Public Procurement Authority Bill, 2023


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft