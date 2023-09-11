Vandalism at CU: Cases filed against unnamed 500  







Meanwhile, two cases had been filed with Hathazari Police Station on Saturday night accusing over 500 people in connection with the rampaging of the bungalow of CU Vice Chancellor (VC) and vandalising buses of the transport pool after 23 students sustained injuries when they fell off a university-bound shuttle train's roof on Thursday night.



In the cases, 14 were named as accused and 400 to 500 unidentified persons were named accused.

Earlier on Thursday night, 23 students were injured after being hit by a branch of a tree when they were returning to campus from Chattogram city, riding on the shuttle train's roof. Sixteen of the injured students were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).



As per regular schedule, the university-bound shuttle train carrying over 2,000 students left the city's Battali Station at 8:30pm on Thursday.



Risking lives, some students were seen riding on the train's roof as the train was over crowded.



As the train arrived in Fatehabad area under Hathazari upazila, some students fell off the train after being hit by a branch of a tree which was hanging low due to rains.



Enraged by the incident, the CU students vandalised the campus police outpost, shops and set tyres on fire in front of the Zero Point at the university.



At one stage, they also moved to the bungalow of the university's VC, went on rampage there and torched buses, creating panic on the campus.



On Friday, VC Prof Dr Shireen Akthter held a press conference on the campus alleging that some miscreants carried out the vandalism and torched the buses.



Moreover, movement of shuttle trains between the port city and CU has been suspended since Sunday morning due to a sudden strike called by the staff of Bangladesh Railway (BR), demanding security.

As a result, no scheduled trains left for the university from the city's Battali Station in the New Market area, leaving hundreds of students stranded at several stations.



The strike began on Sunday morning, two days after the students of the university allegedly beat up two loco masters of the shuttle trains following some students falling off the university-bound train's roof on Thursday night.



Md Anisur Rahman, Divisional Transport Officer of the BR (East Zone), said that train movement was halted due to security issues of the staff as two loco masters were physically harassed by the students on Thursday night.



University authorities provided five buses for carrying students on Sunday morning. Of them three buses are plying from Battali Station and the rest from Sholoshar Station.

