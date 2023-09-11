Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 September, 2023, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Vandalism at CU: Cases filed against unnamed 500  

Probe body yet to be formed

Published : Monday, 11 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Sept 10: The committee to probe into the incident of vandalism in Chattogram University campus is yet to be constituted although three days have passed since the incident took place on September 7.

Meanwhile, two cases had been filed with Hathazari Police Station on Saturday night accusing over 500 people in connection with the rampaging of the bungalow of CU Vice Chancellor (VC) and vandalising buses of the transport pool after 23 students sustained injuries when they fell off a university-bound shuttle train's roof on Thursday night.

In the cases, 14 were named as accused and 400 to 500 unidentified persons were named accused.

Earlier on Thursday night, 23 students were injured after being hit by a branch of a tree when they were returning to campus from Chattogram city, riding on the shuttle train's roof. Sixteen of the injured students were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

As per regular schedule, the university-bound shuttle train carrying over 2,000 students left the city's Battali Station at 8:30pm on Thursday.

Risking lives, some students were seen riding on the train's roof as the train was over crowded.

As the train arrived in Fatehabad area under Hathazari upazila, some students fell off the train after being hit by a branch of a tree which was hanging low due to rains.

Enraged by the incident, the CU students vandalised the campus police outpost, shops and set tyres on fire in front of the Zero Point at the university.

At one stage, they also moved to the bungalow of the university's VC, went on rampage there and torched buses, creating panic on the campus.

On Friday, VC Prof Dr Shireen Akthter held a press conference on the campus alleging that some miscreants carried out the vandalism and torched the buses.

Moreover, movement of shuttle trains between the port city and CU has been suspended since Sunday morning due to a sudden strike called by the staff of Bangladesh Railway (BR), demanding security.
As a result, no scheduled trains left for the university from the city's Battali Station in the New Market area, leaving hundreds of students stranded at several stations.

The strike began on Sunday morning, two days after the students of the university allegedly beat up two loco masters of the shuttle trains following some students falling off the university-bound train's roof on Thursday night.

Md Anisur Rahman, Divisional Transport Officer of the BR (East Zone), said that train movement was halted due to security issues of the staff as two loco masters were physically harassed by the students on Thursday night.

University authorities provided five buses for carrying students on Sunday morning. Of them three buses are plying from Battali Station and the rest from Sholoshar Station.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


14 dengue patients die, 2,993 hospitalised in 24-hrs
Overseas Employment and Migrants (amend) Bill placed in JS
Vandalism at CU: Cases filed against unnamed 500  
UK's Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton due today
Aman surrenders, sent to jail
ADC Harun-ar-Rashid transferred to APBn
Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000
JS passes Public Procurement Authority Bill, 2023


Latest News
Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chandpur
Man Utd grant Antony 'leave of absence' to address abuse allegations
EC takes it as challenge to hold free, fair election: Law Minister
Bangladesh-French relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM
Five get life-term for killing college student in Bogura
BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Hasan
'ADC Harun breaks my teeth with pistol butt,' alleges BCL leader Nayeem
India-Pakistan clash goes on reserve day
Missing youths's body recovered in Bandarban after 2 days
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
ADC Harun to be punished: Home Minister
ADC Harun withdrawn for beating up two BCL leaders
SWOT analysis needed for sustainable RMG industry
Bail rejected, Aman Ullah Aman sent to jail in graft case
ADC Harun transferred to APBn for beating up two BCL leaders
Youth 'hacked to death' in Patuakhali
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
PM to return home from New Delhi in afternoon
Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome French President Macron
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft