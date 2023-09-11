

UK's Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton due today



Sir Philip's main focus will be the fifth Bangladesh-UK Strategic Dialogue to be chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. However, the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries will be held on September 12.

The Permanent Under-Secretary is the most senior civil servant and diplomat in the FCDO.





The dialogue will cover political and diplomatic relations, economic, trade and development partnerships, and global, regional and security issues, including the Rohingya crisis, according to the UK government.



It will also provide an opportunity to boost economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, cooperation on COP28 and joint work on climate financing, adaptation and resilience to climate impacts, and showcase the UK's substantial economic development investment offer.



During his time in Dhaka, the Permanent Under-Secretary will also meet.



This is Sir Philip's first visit to Bangladesh as Permanent Under-Secretary.



He visited previously in 2008 in his capacity as Director South Asia, FCO.



UK Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Sir Philip Barton will arrive in Dhaka today on a two-day visit.Sir Philip's main focus will be the fifth Bangladesh-UK Strategic Dialogue to be chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. However, the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries will be held on September 12.The Permanent Under-Secretary is the most senior civil servant and diplomat in the FCDO.Building on the UK and Bangladesh's historic links, the Strategic Dialogue reflects the two countries' shared commitment to develop a modern economic, trade and security partnership.The dialogue will cover political and diplomatic relations, economic, trade and development partnerships, and global, regional and security issues, including the Rohingya crisis, according to the UK government.It will also provide an opportunity to boost economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, cooperation on COP28 and joint work on climate financing, adaptation and resilience to climate impacts, and showcase the UK's substantial economic development investment offer.During his time in Dhaka, the Permanent Under-Secretary will also meet.This is Sir Philip's first visit to Bangladesh as Permanent Under-Secretary.He visited previously in 2008 in his capacity as Director South Asia, FCO.