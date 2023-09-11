Aman surrenders, sent to jail







Judge Abul Kashem of the Special Judge's Court-1 passed the order rejecting bail order.



As per the High Court's order Aman surrendered before the trial court and sought bail in the case, said defence lawyer Advocate Nazrul Islam.

On August 7 in 2023, the High Court released the full text of the 281-page judgment stating that the couple has to surrender before the lower court concerned within 15 days and uploaded it on its website.



Prior to that, a High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat pronounced the judgment on May 30, upholding BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman's jail sentence of 13-year and three-year terms respectively, in a case for amassing illegal wealth beyond known income source.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on March 6 in 2007 filed the case with Kafrul Police Station in the capital against the duo.



The Special Judge Court on June 21 in 2007 handed down the verdict. The couple filed an appeal against the judgment and the High Court on August 16, 2010, had acquitted them, allowing their appeal.



The ACC however, challenged the acquittal order. The Appellate Division on May 26, 2014, scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered a fresh hearing on appeal in the case.



Earlier on last Sunday Sabera Aman, wife of Aman was sent to jail in the case. Later the chamber judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to her.



BNP leader Amanullah Aman was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2007.Judge Abul Kashem of the Special Judge's Court-1 passed the order rejecting bail order.As per the High Court's order Aman surrendered before the trial court and sought bail in the case, said defence lawyer Advocate Nazrul Islam.On August 7 in 2023, the High Court released the full text of the 281-page judgment stating that the couple has to surrender before the lower court concerned within 15 days and uploaded it on its website.Prior to that, a High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat pronounced the judgment on May 30, upholding BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman's jail sentence of 13-year and three-year terms respectively, in a case for amassing illegal wealth beyond known income source.The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on March 6 in 2007 filed the case with Kafrul Police Station in the capital against the duo.The Special Judge Court on June 21 in 2007 handed down the verdict. The couple filed an appeal against the judgment and the High Court on August 16, 2010, had acquitted them, allowing their appeal.The ACC however, challenged the acquittal order. The Appellate Division on May 26, 2014, scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered a fresh hearing on appeal in the case.Earlier on last Sunday Sabera Aman, wife of Aman was sent to jail in the case. Later the chamber judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to her.