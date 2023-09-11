ADC Harun-ar-Rashid transferred to APBn





Harun-ar-Rashid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Ramna Division, has been withdrawn over the incident of beating up of two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central leaders mercilessly at the Shahbagh Police Station.



Harun was transferred and attached to Public Order Management (POM) Division, DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said. He said a departmental inquiry against him was ordered.





Later, a probe committee will be formed to investigate the incident. An allegation has been raised against ADC Harun that he had beaten up two BCL leaders after taking them to Shahbagh Police Station on Saturday night. Later, the two critically injured leaders were admitted to a hospital.



The BCL leaders are Central Organising Secretary and Dhaka University Fazlul Huque Hall Unit BCL President Anwar Hossain Nayeem and Central Science Affairs Secretary and Shahidullah Hall Unit BCL General Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim.



It is learnt that ADC Harun was gossiping with another female police official at BIRDEM General Hospital on Saturday (September 9) evening.



At that time, the female police official's husband went there along with two BCL leaders. The husband of the female police official is also a government official. Earlier, he was Additional Deputy Commissioner.



The BCL sources said there was an altercation between ADC Harun and the government official. Then, the two BCL leaders present there took part in altercation in favour of the husband of the female officer.



The sources said ADC Harun called in police force and picked the two BCL leaders up and then went to Shahbagh Police Station where he had beaten up the two leaders mercilessly.



As the condition of BCL leaders deteriorated and they started bleeding, they were rushed to a hospital.



BCL leader Anwar Hossain Nayeem was critically injured in the beating. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. The other BCL leader returned home after taking fast-aid.



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Harun-ar-Rashid will be punished for his unjust brutal beating of two Central Chhatra League leaders at Shahbag Police Station.



"Whoever did this, police or not, he should be punished for the wrongdoing. Why he did it? What did they do? We will ask. He must be held accountable for his wrongdoings," he said this to journalists while replying to a query after inaugurating Regional Passport Office, Dhaka East (Aftab Nagar).



Replying to another question about previous allegations against ADC Harun of beating up people, the Minister said, "Saturday's incident is the first significant one, we have to look into it." We are working on it. He will be punished for his wrongdoing."

